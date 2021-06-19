How to watch the Arena of Valor World Cup 2021

The Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) 2021 will happen from June 19 to July 18. Sixteen teams will be locking horns for a share of the $500,000 prize pool and title of champions.
Last year, the AWC had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the competition will be played online to ensure the safety of all the participants and staff.
Here is everything you need to know about the Arena of Valor World Cup 2021.
Format
The World Cup has been divided into two stages: the group stage (June 19 to 27) and the knockout stage (June 30 to July 18).
Group Stage
- The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four teams each.
- They will compete in a double round-robin format within their groups.
- All matches will be the best-of-two games with global ban-pick rules. As per this, no player can pick the same hero twice in the same series.
- The top teams from each group will make it to the knockout stage.
Knockout Stage
- In the knockouts, the eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket.
- The first round of this stage will be the best-of-five games. All other matches will be a best-of-seven series.
- The matches will be played with the global ban-pick rule enabled.
Teams
Here are the teams in the competition.
Chinese Taipei
- MOP Team
- ONE Team
- MAD Team
Vietnam
- Team Flash
- Saigon Phantom
- VGaming
Thailand
- Bacon Time
- Dtac Talon
- Buriram United Esports
Indonesia
- ArchAngel
- Dewa United
Japan
- Z9 Gaming
Brazil
- Overclock Esports
Mainland China
- Team CIV
Korea
- Team 3 Stars
Malaysia
- UndeRank
Groups
The 16 teams have been divided into the following four groups.
Group A
- Dewa United Esports
- Buriram United Esports
- MAF Team
- Team Flash
Group B
- CN Team CIV
- JP Z9 Gaming
- ONE Team
- VGaming
Group C
- ArchAngel
- UndeRank
- Bacon Time
- Saigon Phantom
Group D
- BR Overclock Esports
- Team 3 Stars
- Dtac Talon Esports
- MOP Team
Prize Pool Distribution
The prize pool will be split into the top eight teams as follows:
- First place: $200,000
- Second place: $110,000
- Third place: $70,000
- Fourth place: $30,000
- Fifth to eighth place: $16,000
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official Arena of Valor YouTube and Facebook channels.