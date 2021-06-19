How to watch the Arena of Valor World Cup 2021

Sixteen teams from nine regions will be competing to be come the world champions.

The Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) 2021 will happen from June 19 to July 18. Sixteen teams will be locking horns for a share of the $500,000 prize pool and title of champions.

Last year, the AWC had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the competition will be played online to ensure the safety of all the participants and staff.

Here is everything you need to know about the Arena of Valor World Cup 2021.

Format

The World Cup has been divided into two stages: the group stage (June 19 to 27) and the knockout stage (June 30 to July 18).

Group Stage

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four teams each.

They will compete in a double round-robin format within their groups.

All matches will be the best-of-two games with global ban-pick rules. As per this, no player can pick the same hero twice in the same series.

The top teams from each group will make it to the knockout stage.

Knockout Stage

In the knockouts, the eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket.

The first round of this stage will be the best-of-five games. All other matches will be a best-of-seven series.

The matches will be played with the global ban-pick rule enabled.

Teams

Here are the teams in the competition.

Chinese Taipei

MOP Team

ONE Team

MAD Team

Vietnam

Team Flash

Saigon Phantom

VGaming

Thailand

Bacon Time

Dtac Talon

Buriram United Esports

Indonesia

ArchAngel

Dewa United

Japan

Z9 Gaming

Brazil

Overclock Esports

Mainland China

Team CIV

Korea

Team 3 Stars

Malaysia

UndeRank

Groups

The 16 teams have been divided into the following four groups.

Group A

Dewa United Esports

Buriram United Esports

MAF Team

Team Flash

Group B

CN Team CIV

JP Z9 Gaming

ONE Team

VGaming

Group C

ArchAngel

UndeRank

Bacon Time

Saigon Phantom

Group D

BR Overclock Esports

Team 3 Stars

Dtac Talon Esports

MOP Team

Prize Pool Distribution

The prize pool will be split into the top eight teams as follows:

First place: $200,000

Second place: $110,000

Third place: $70,000

Fourth place: $30,000

Fifth to eighth place: $16,000

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Arena of Valor YouTube and Facebook channels.