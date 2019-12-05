How to watch the 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals

The 2019 season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) is heading to an epic culmination with the CRL World Finals at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Six of the top Clash Royale teams from around the world will battle it out for their share of the $400,000 prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Stream

The tournament will be streamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel starting at 2pm CT. It’ll be broadcasted in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

English casters: Rich Slaton and Andrew Ghai

Portuguese casters: “Bruno Clash” and “Decow”

Spanish casters: Manu “KManuS88” Godoy and Victor “Kojisan” Behm

Hosts: Rachel “Seltzer” Quirico and Kelly Link

Teams

The top two teams from the CRL Asia, West, and China regions have qualified for the World Finals.

SK Gaming (West)

Team Liquid (West)

W.EDGM (China)

Nova Esports (China)

FAV Gaming (Asia)

OGN Entus (Asia)

Format and bracket

All of the teams played a seeding tournament on Dec. 3 to determine the seeds for the World Finals. Based on the results of this tournament, SK Gaming and FAV Gaming have directly made it into the semifinals.

Image via Supercell

All matches will be best-of-three, except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

Prize pool

Other than the bragging rights of being the 2019 world champions, the teams will be battling for a share of the $400,000 prize pool.

Here’s how that money will be distributed: