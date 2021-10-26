The top players of the competitive scene will battle it out in Bucharest, Romania.

Every year, the Brawl Stars competitive circuit culminates with the World Finals after months of regular tournaments in different regions of the world and successive qualifiers.

A total of 16 teams from all regions will participate in the international event and will bring home a portion of the total prize pool, which was originally $500,000, but players could upgrade this amount by purchasing World Finals-themed items in the game’s shop. The prize pool was capped to $1 million, but the developer has yet to reveal how much it earned from those purchases.

As the defending champions failed to qualify for this year’s tournament, there’s space for new teams and players to hoist the trophy next month.

To bring the esports event into the game, the developer has revealed a new system of predictions that will allow players to bet on their favorite teams to earn rewards. The feature’s release date and details have yet to be revealed, however.

How to watch 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals

The 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals will be held from Nov. 26 to 28 in Bucharest, Romania. It will be held offline, but players will be able to participate remotely if their health status prevents them from attending.

The main tournament will be a single-elimination bracket with best-of-five matches, and the finals in a best-of-seven match.

The tournament will be available both on YouTube Gaming and Twitch. It will start at 3am CT on Nov. 26 and will end with the final match on Nov. 28, at 10am CT.

Two round-of-16 matches will be held at the same time, but it’s unclear which ones will be on broadcast and if another channel will be created to show half of the simultaneous series.