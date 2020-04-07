How to unlock emotes in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire, Garena’s hugely popular mobile shooter, offers multiple cosmetic options to players, including skins and emotes.

Free Fire has a broad variety of emotes that players can unlock through the store. Each emote has a brief description or meaning, and players get to test the emotes before completing the purchase. Players can manage the emotes and select up to six emotes to carry at the same time.

Players can pay for the emotes using diamonds. There are two ways to obtain diamonds in the game. One method is simply winning. Free Fire rewards victories with diamonds. The second method is buying diamonds using real money. The payment method changes in every country, and in most cases, it doesn’t require a credit card. The prices also depend on the location of the player.

One thing to remember though: Beware of hacks.

Grinding for diamonds takes time and not every player has money to spend on the game. Many websites and apps claim to gift free unlimited diamonds to the players, but if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The hacks might work for a brief period of time before the game detects it.

Using any type of hack can get the players banned from the game. It’s not worth it, since there’s no such thing as easy money in Free Fire. Another issue that players might encounter is the non-official sites that claim to sell diamonds and just steal the money a player pays. Before paying for anything in the game, players should check that it is an official and safe site.

