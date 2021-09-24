How to turn off and on iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 has finally arrived worldwide, bringing with it a new generation of iPhone users to try out all the latest features the device has to offer.

Of course, you can’t use your new phone if you don’t have an idea of how to turn it on and off. After all, the process has been different for every new generation, so we wouldn’t blame you if you had little idea about how to do it.

It is also helpful to turn your iPhone off every once in a while to conserve battery, or if things go amuck and you need to hit the emergency button to reset everything at once.

When it comes to turning on your iPhone 13 or 13 Pro, have the device’s screen pointing at you and hold the button on the right side of the device at the top down until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen. It might take a while, but once completed it will turn the phone on for you.

As for turning it off, you need to hold down the same button as before as well as the Volume Up button on the left side of the device at the same time. This will bring up a menu that will give you the option to turn your phone off, as well as other options like contacting the emergency services, which can be pretty handy in a pinch.