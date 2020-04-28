How to play PUBG Mobile’s Arctic Mode: Cold Front Survival

Players have to keep themselves warm to survive the cold.

The newest mode to drop in PUBG Mobile is the Arctic Mode: Cold Front Survival. The Evo Ground mode is playable only in the Vikendi map and offers a unique experience to players.

Every several minutes in this mode, a blizzard passes through the whole map. This causes the players’ body temperature and health to drop. The body temperature is indicated by a temperature bar which, by default, is situated at the bottom of the screen.

Hence, the players not only have to knock down enemies but also shelter themselves from the blizzard. To do so, several items have been added such as the branch, heater, warm pack, and chickens.

In certain houses which are marked on the map, players can start a fire and keep it burning using branches. The warm pack can also be consumed to prevent body temperature from dropping.

In this mode, chickens can be found roaming around the map. Players can kill the creatures to get raw chicken meat which can then be cooked in the fire. They can then be consumed as well to warm the player up.

Another interesting addition in this mode are drones. These can be controlled by players and sent scouting around the map to gather intel and locate enemies. It enables players to plan their next rotation or attack.