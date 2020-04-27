PUBG Mobile update with Miramar 2.0, new modes coming May 7

PUBG Mobile’s 0.18.0 update will be dropping on May 7, Tencent revealed in a video today. The update will add a lot of features, such as Miramar 2.0, side scope, new modes, and more to the game. Season 13 will also likely accompany the 0.18.0 update.

The beta for this update was released earlier this month and revealed what fans can expect in version 0.18.0. The main highlight was Miramar 2.0. The classic desert map saw the addition of some new locations along with several visual changes.

The WIN94 rifle also had a default 2.7x scope attached to the weapon in the beta. The sniper with the attached scope was only available on Miramar, however.

“Safety Scramble Mode” and the “Jungle Adventure Mode” are the two Evo Ground Modes that were present in the beta. The canted sight was also present in the beta. Called the “side scope” in PUBG Mobile, it allows players to attach two scopes on one weapon and quickly toggle between the two.

Usually, Tencent adds everything from the beta to the game in the next update. There is a possibility, however, that this may not happen. The Evo-Ground modes likely won’t be released simultaneously and will be opened one at a time.

The current season of the game, which began in March, will run until May. The 0.18.0 update will most likely include the next season of PUBG Mobile, just like in past updates.