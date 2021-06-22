How to earn gems for free in Brawl Stars?

Gems are a currency in Brawl Stars used to buy the premium pass, boxes, pins, Brawlers when they are in the shop, additional coins to level up Brawlers, and skins.

Brawl Stars is not a pay-to-win game, but players will need to play for a long time to max a few Brawlers and optimize their performance in games. They must first earn trophies by playing them, then max out their level with coins, as well as earning at least one gadget and star power.

But these are necessary time periods to the subtleties of the game, improving before taking your chances in the Power League.

How to earn gems for free on Brawl Stars?

The most reliable way to earn free gems is to complete the battle pass of every season. Although the pass doesn’t offer enough gems to buy the premium version every time it is refreshed, you’ll earn enough gems by completing tiers to buy a premium pass every three seasons on average. Supercell might adjust this in the future, though.

For example, the season seven battle pas, Jurassic Splash, rewards 90 gems to the owners of the free pass. The premium version, however, doesn’t reward additional gems, contrary to many games which allow the players to buy the next battle passes with the currency rewarded so that they don’t have to buy every pass if they play enough.

The other main way of obtaining gems for free is believing in luck and earning some in random boxes. The odds of getting gems this way are slim outside of Mega Boxes, however.