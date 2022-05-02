How do you fix the Clan Capital update not working loop error in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans received a massive update today, introducing the new Clan Capital, which allows clans to build a new “mountain fortress above the clouds.”

Fans everywhere are excited to create a new fortress with their friends and battle other Capitals, but the update has not gone smoothly for many players on Android devices. Luckily, there is a way to fix the Clan Capital update not working.

If you're stuck in an update loop on Android, please try this 👇 https://t.co/HefP97xZ0C — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) May 2, 2022

The official Clash of Clans of Twitter account responded to players having trouble with an infinite update loop preventing them from downloading the game. The best way to fix this issue is by searching for Clash of Clans in the App Store or Google Play store and clicking on the “Events & Offers” tab. This should cause the update button to appear and let you download the new content.

Players also have experienced issues with the Capital Tutorial Attack, so the developers have disabled the feature until they figure out a way to fix the problems. They even confirmed they’re aware of broken tall grass and missing custom boats in certain sceneries and that they’re working on a fix.

The Clan Capital update is a great way to enjoy Clash of Clans with a group of friends. Building the Capital requires teamwork, meaning each player must contribute to make progress.