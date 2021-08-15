A prize pool of about $80,000 is up for grabs.

The national finals for the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 are here. Twelve teams from across India are competing for the title of champions and a share of the Rs. 60 lakh (approximately $80,000) prize pool.

The teams will play six matches across Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalhari to determine the winners. All games will take place on Aug. 15, and you can catch the action live on Free Fire Esports India’s YouTube, Facebook, and Booyah channels.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the FFCO India 2021. We will update the scores live as the results come in.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after three matches.

Screengrab via Garena

Scoreboard per match

Match three: Kalahari

Screengrab via Garena

Match two: Purgatory

Screengrab via Garena

Match one: Bermuda