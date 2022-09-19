The changes likely won't be noticed by many players.

The Robot Factory season was released over a week ago in Brawl Stars. But earlier today, Supercell brought some adjustments to the game by introducing an update following a short period of maintenance. Players were prompted to download the light update upon launching the mobile game.

The updated patch notes reveal that the developer has fixed some bugs and made quality-of-life improvements to the game. Here are the full patch notes for Sept. 19’s update in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Sept. 19 patch notes

Performance of the game improved on “lower-end devices.”

Some Pin visual effects have been fixed.

Shop layouts that weren’t working properly have been fixed.

The visual effects of DJ 3.M.Z’s main attack have been fixed.

Fixed issues where the game’s screen froze when players used Supers.

Other minor bug fixes that appeared after the latest’s season introduction.

Meanwhile, some special articles are still available in Brawl Star‘s shop. Gus, on the list of characters, can also be seen as releasing in four days. He will be introduced on Sept. 23 and will become available in the shop.