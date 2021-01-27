Here are the patch notes for Brawl Stars’ Starr Force update

Brawl Stars players were greeted with an update notification earlier today—and it’s no small download.

The update welcomes Colonel Ruffs, the dog and scientist with power-ups, as well as countless cosmetic items and balance changes. It also lays the groundwork for the upcoming season called Starr Force, which will start in a few days.

Here are all of the patch notes.

New Chromatic Brawler Colonel Ruffs

Main Attack: Shoots two parallel laser beams that bounce when hitting a wall.

Super Ability: Calls forth a supply drop that damages enemies and leaves a buff for friendly brawlers to pick up. The buff increases health and damage and is lost when the Brawler is defeated. It does not stack.

Gadget: Ruffs drops down three sandbags to provide cover for himself. Each has 2,000 health points.

Star Power: Supply drop now includes a bomb that adds +1,000 damage to the drop and also allows it to destroy walls.

Cosmetic items

Starr Force skin

D4R-RY1 (Brawl Pass Skin – Tier 1)

Other skins

Smooth Lou (79 Gems)

Dark Tide Carl (10.000 Star Points)

Ronin Ruffs (Brawl Pass Skin – Tier 70)

Animated Pins

Piper

Nita

Jessie

Pam

Spike

Bibi

Animated faces

Bandita Shelly, Witch Shelly

Nita, Shiba Nita Nita

Corsair Colt

Bull, Barbarian King Bull

Dynamike, Robo Mike, Coach Mike

Piper Calavera

Bibi, Heroine Bibi

Mega Bettle Bea

Mortis, Night Witch Mortis, Rockabilly Mortis

Jacky

Frank

Max

Shadow Knight Jessie

Lunar New Year theme

Main Menu Background and music

Five themed Pins

Dark Lord Spike skin (149 Gems)

Navigator Colette skin (79 Gems)

Space Ox Bull skin (149 Gems)



Game modes or event rotation changes

New maps for almost all PvP modes, maps were picked from Map Maker winners and community contests.

New Gadgets

Rosa: All opponents in bushes take 100 damage and get slowed down for three seconds.

Mr. P: The next attack will spawn an extra porter where the attack lands.

Poco: Removes active adverse effects from ally brawlers in a large area and gives a one-second immunity.

Frank: Next attack pulls opponents to you.

Gene: Gene shoots a homing missile at all enemies inside a large area, the missile damage increases based on distance traveled

Nani: The next time Nani takes damage from an enemy, 80 percent of the damage is returned to the enemy. The rest is dealt to Nani like normal.

Tara: Tara spawns three shadows around herself that attack the nearest enemy and disappear after six seconds.

Tick: Tick becomes invulnerable for one second and then explodes for 1,000 damage.

Balance changes

General changes

Matchmaking above 15,000 Total Trophies or 700 Brawler Trophies is now more accurate, which means the players in this pool won’t match with other players below 15,000 Total Trophies, or below 700 Brawler Trophies, unless they are in pre-made team.

Trophies are now removed from the Winner of the Day maps from the Map Makers

Amber

Increased Main Attack damage from 2,000 to 2,200

Increased Health from 3,000 to 3,200

Bibi

Increased Health from 3,800 to 4,200

Carl

Heat Ejector damage increased from 400 to 600

Crow

Enemies poisoned by Crow now receive 40 percent reduced healing from all sources

Increased Super charge rate from Main Attack slightly from 15 to 14 dagger hits (not taking into account poison damage ticks)

Gene

Increased Main Attack damage from 1,000 to 1,080

Jessie

Increased Main Attack damage from 920 to 1,120

Main Attack now deals 25 percent less damage with each additional bouncing hit (Super charging rate is not affected for the bounces)

Leon

Increased Main Attack damage from 460 to 480

Increased Super charge rate slightly to fully charge from two Main Attacks at close range

Max

Sneaky Sneakers activation delay reduced from four to three seconds

Sandy

Increased Super charge rate from Main Attack from six to five hits

Sprout

Increased Main Attack damage from 940 to 1,020

Colt

Decreased Main Attack reload speed by 5.9 percent

Screengrab via Supercell

Other changes

New Event Selection UI

Esports Added an esports tab under the News section Added a Tournament Hub button to the right side of the main screen Visible only for players who achieve 15 wins in the Championship Challenge Contains a WebView page from where the players can register for the Phase Two Online Qualifiers



Bug Fixes