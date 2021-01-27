Here are the patch notes for Brawl Stars’ Starr Force update

Brawl Stars players were greeted with an update notification earlier today—and it’s no small download.
The update welcomes Colonel Ruffs, the dog and scientist with power-ups, as well as countless cosmetic items and balance changes. It also lays the groundwork for the upcoming season called Starr Force, which will start in a few days.
Here are all of the patch notes.
New Chromatic Brawler Colonel Ruffs
- Main Attack: Shoots two parallel laser beams that bounce when hitting a wall.
- Super Ability: Calls forth a supply drop that damages enemies and leaves a buff for friendly brawlers to pick up. The buff increases health and damage and is lost when the Brawler is defeated. It does not stack.
- Gadget: Ruffs drops down three sandbags to provide cover for himself. Each has 2,000 health points.
- Star Power: Supply drop now includes a bomb that adds +1,000 damage to the drop and also allows it to destroy walls.
Cosmetic items
Starr Force skin
- D4R-RY1 (Brawl Pass Skin – Tier 1)
Other skins
- Smooth Lou (79 Gems)
- Dark Tide Carl (10.000 Star Points)
- Ronin Ruffs (Brawl Pass Skin – Tier 70)
Animated Pins
- Piper
- Nita
- Jessie
- Pam
- Spike
- Bibi
Animated faces
- Bandita Shelly, Witch Shelly
- Nita, Shiba Nita Nita
- Corsair Colt
- Bull, Barbarian King Bull
- Dynamike, Robo Mike, Coach Mike
- Piper Calavera
- Bibi, Heroine Bibi
- Mega Bettle Bea
- Mortis, Night Witch Mortis, Rockabilly Mortis
- Jacky
- Frank
- Max
- Shadow Knight Jessie
Lunar New Year theme
- Main Menu Background and music
- Five themed Pins
- Dark Lord Spike skin (149 Gems)
- Navigator Colette skin (79 Gems)
- Space Ox Bull skin (149 Gems)
Game modes or event rotation changes
- New maps for almost all PvP modes, maps were picked from Map Maker winners and community contests.
New Gadgets
- Rosa: All opponents in bushes take 100 damage and get slowed down for three seconds.
- Mr. P: The next attack will spawn an extra porter where the attack lands.
- Poco: Removes active adverse effects from ally brawlers in a large area and gives a one-second immunity.
- Frank: Next attack pulls opponents to you.
- Gene: Gene shoots a homing missile at all enemies inside a large area, the missile damage increases based on distance traveled
- Nani: The next time Nani takes damage from an enemy, 80 percent of the damage is returned to the enemy. The rest is dealt to Nani like normal.
- Tara: Tara spawns three shadows around herself that attack the nearest enemy and disappear after six seconds.
- Tick: Tick becomes invulnerable for one second and then explodes for 1,000 damage.
Balance changes
General changes
- Matchmaking above 15,000 Total Trophies or 700 Brawler Trophies is now more accurate, which means the players in this pool won’t match with other players below 15,000 Total Trophies, or below 700 Brawler Trophies, unless they are in pre-made team.
- Trophies are now removed from the Winner of the Day maps from the Map Makers
Amber
- Increased Main Attack damage from 2,000 to 2,200
- Increased Health from 3,000 to 3,200
Bibi
- Increased Health from 3,800 to 4,200
Carl
- Heat Ejector damage increased from 400 to 600
Crow
- Enemies poisoned by Crow now receive 40 percent reduced healing from all sources
- Increased Super charge rate from Main Attack slightly from 15 to 14 dagger hits (not taking into account poison damage ticks)
Gene
- Increased Main Attack damage from 1,000 to 1,080
Jessie
- Increased Main Attack damage from 920 to 1,120
- Main Attack now deals 25 percent less damage with each additional bouncing hit (Super charging rate is not affected for the bounces)
Leon
- Increased Main Attack damage from 460 to 480
- Increased Super charge rate slightly to fully charge from two Main Attacks at close range
Max
- Sneaky Sneakers activation delay reduced from four to three seconds
Sandy
- Increased Super charge rate from Main Attack from six to five hits
Sprout
- Increased Main Attack damage from 940 to 1,020
Colt
- Decreased Main Attack reload speed by 5.9 percent
Other changes
- New Event Selection UI
- Esports
- Added an esports tab under the News section
- Added a Tournament Hub button to the right side of the main screen
- Visible only for players who achieve 15 wins in the Championship Challenge
- Contains a WebView page from where the players can register for the Phase Two Online Qualifiers
Bug Fixes
- Jackie’s Counter Crush no longer triggers opposing Jackie’s Counter Crush to avoid the damage loops
- Fixed an issue that prevented Healing Quests from being generated for Byron
- Fixed an issue with Darryl getting stuck in water after using Super
- Fixed minor issues in Map Maker and improved drawing of continuous tile lines
- Fixed a case with player-made maps which allowed the creation of an inaccessible single tile gap in the corner of the map
- Fixed an issue in Brawl Ball with ball and rope fence interactions when rope fence tiles get destroyed
- Fixed a rare case where Bo’s mines might remain on the ground after a Brawl Ball goal
- Fixed a rare issue with Lou’s Super causing a crash
- Fixed Siege Robots getting confused about teleports
- Fixed Carl’s pickaxe behavior when Carl teleports mid-attack
- Fixed bot controlled Mortis’ ignoring summoned characters like Mr. P’s Porters
- Fixed auto-fire to prioritize enemies over boxes in Showdown