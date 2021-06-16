Brawl Stars’ new update, titled Jurassic Splash, is here with a lot of new content.

The update is bringing two new Brawlers, as well as lots of skins, pins, events, and other changes. The two Brawlers are called Buzz and Griff. The former is the chromatic Brawler for the season.

Here are the complete patch notes for Brawl Stars’ Jurassic Splash update.

New Brawler: Buzz

Buzz is the chromatic Brawler for the season.

Main Attack: Buzz Off

A series of short-range attacks that goes from left to right.

Super Ability: Torpedo Throw

Buzz shoots his Torpedo Buoy and pulls himself to the target enemy or a wall.

The Brawler briefly stuns enemies in the area after arriving at the location. The stun length is based on the distance traveled.

Buzz can charge his Super ability passively from nearby enemy Brawlers, the range is visualized as a circle around the Brawler.

Gadget: Reserve Buoy

Instantly charges the super ability but removes the stun effect from the next super activation.

Star Power: Tougher Torpedo

Minimum super stun length is increased by 0.5 seconds.

Star Power: Eyes Sharp

Super ability charging area is increased by 33 percent.

New Brawler: Griff

Griff is an epic Brawler who is the boss of Colette and Edgar. He uses tips from these two Brawlers’ tips jar to attack.

Main Attack: Coin Toss

Griff tosses nine coins at the enemy which spread out the further they go.

Super Ability: Cashback

Fires banknotes that return to Griff’s location after a brief duration dealing damage when traveling both ways.

Damage dealt is increased based on the distance from Griff.

Gadget: Piggy Bank

A bomb that explodes after a delay destroying walls and dealing damage to enemies in the area.

Star Power: Keep The Change

Increases the fire rate of the main attack.

Star Power: Business Resilience

Heals seven percent of missing health every two seconds. Minimum of 10 health healed per activation.

New skins and visual improvements

New skins

Burger Lou

Surfer Carl – Brawl Pass Tier 1

Born Bad Buzz – Brawl Pass Tier 70

Coco Rosa

Summer Dino Leon

Beach time Mortis

Dino Jet-ski Jacky – Power League exclusive skin

Whale Watch Nita – Supercell MAKE skin

Hermes Max

Mega Box Darryl – Free Skin celebrating 1 year of Brawl Stars released in China

True Gold/Silver Colt

True Gold/Silver Mr. P

Vicious Bibi

Wicked Stu

Trash Poco

Latin America Masters League

Multiple football Club skins.

Boca Júniors Shelly, America Shelly, U de Chile Shelly, El Primo Universitario, El Primo Club Nacional, EL Primo Corinthians, Atl. Nacional Colt, Cerro Porteño Colt, River Plate Colt, Club America Colt, LDU Quito Mike, Flamengo Mike, Chivas Mike.

Pins

Each Brawler has been given a new Rare rarity Clap emote pin. These won’t be animated in this update yet.

New animated Pins 8-Bit Edgar Max Byron Sandy Amber Gale Surge Colette Lou Ruffs Belle Gale – Brawl Pass Surge – Brawl Pass Colette – Brawl Pass Ruffs – Brawl Pass Belle – Brawl Pass Lou – Brawl Pass Brawl Esports 2020 Champie Pins



Seasonal events

Brawl Pass Season 7: The Jurassic Splash Loading Screen Main Menu Background Main Menu Music

“Bad Randoms” punk music event Main Menu Background Main Menu Music



Game modes/event rotation changes

General changes

Respawn changes Brawlers now spawn without ammunition after being defeated. Respawn locations are now marked on the ground.

Active map modifiers are now displayed during the battle intro.

Gem Grab

Gems now spawn in a fixed order around the mine shaft.

Knockout

Knockout has been added as a permanent game mode to the game.

Knockout now has an advancing poison effect similar to Showdown to bring the match to a conclusion and the damage based tiebreaker has been removed.

Showdown

Damage from Showdown poison is now calculated individually for each player from the moment their Brawler enters the poison instead of being applied to every Brawler inside the poison at the same time.

Team Events slots

Two team events slots now have a two hour rotation per map and won’t award Tokens anymore. Team Events slot one: Heist, Hot Zone, Siege Team Events slot two: Bounty, Knockout



Weekend events

Added a 50 token reward to the weekend event start.

Challenges

Challenges during Brawl Pass Season 7 Griff Challenge – Beat the challenge to unlock Griff a week early! Vicious Bibi Skin Challenge – Beat the Challenge to win Vicious Bibi LATAM Masters Challenge – Beat the Challenge to win a Mega Box



Power League

Power League Season 3 2 Player Profile Icons rewards Jet Ski Jacky skin reward – You must WIN 50 Power League matches to unlock it.



Maps

Map rotation has been refreshed for multiple game modes.

Some old fan-favorite maps have been added back to the rotation.

New limited-time summer modes

Basket Brawl – Starts on June 28

Hold the Trophy – Starts the following week

Volley Brawl – You know the deal now.

Trophy Thieves (previously known as Present Plunder)

Map maker

Added modifier options to player-made maps. Energy Drink Angry Robo Meteor Shower Graveyard Shift New Modifier: Fast Super (Super Charges much faster) New Modifier: Fast Players (Everyone is faster the whole time)

New map elements Damage dealing spikes Healing tile Speed up tile Slow down tile Gas cloud

Added map hashtag (#) to the map preview screen.

Brawler balance

New Gadgets

Rico: For the next basic attack, each time a projectile bounces, Rico will be healed for 300 health.

Lou: All enemies in the super area gets an extra 50 percent snow cone mark.

Pam: For Pam’s next attack, each hit on enemy brawlers removes 25 percent of their maximum ammo. Pam reclaims 50 percent of the stolen ammo to herself.

Edgar: Edgar gets a shield that blocks the next 2000 damage dealt with him. The shield gets weaker over time.

Sandy: Sandy’s next attack makes the opponent fall asleep for 1.5 seconds. They will however wake up from any damage.

Leon: Leon drops his lollipop to create an invisibility area for him and his teammates.

Spike: Spike creates a large cactus with 3500 health to give him and his allies cover. Upon destruction, it bursts and heals all allies around it for 1000 health.

Ruffs: Ruffs calls for air back up. It targets a large area at the closest enemy and deals 700 damage with each hit.

Gale: Gale uses his leaf blower to create a local tornado, which will push away any enemy that tries to pass it.

Stu: Stu’s next Super can bash through walls, making pieces of the wall fly at the enemies on the other side. Each piece deals 500 damage to opponents.

Changes

8-BIT Super ability damage boost decreased from 50 to 35 percent. Boosted Booster now adds a 15 percent damage boost to the super ability in addition to the increased range.

Belle Main attack bounces are now limited to up to three bounces. Main attack bounces now charge Belle’s super ability. Super ability range increased by 6.7 percent.

Bo Super Totem now gradually loses health overtime after being deployed until it’s destroyed. Super Totem no longer loses Super charging effectiveness over time.

Colette NA-AH Gadget has been reworked. It now adds an additional 1000 damage on top of Colette’s basic attack damage instead of dealing damage based on the opponent’s maximum health.

Nani Manual Override damage decreased from 2000 to 1800. Autofocus max damage decreased from 2500 to 1600. Super Charge Rate from the main attack increased by 33 percent (Nani can charge up her super with two attacks if she hits all projectiles).



The following Brawlers now charge their Super from all damage received from enemy Brawlers or their summoned turrets and pets. They have this passive ability described in their Brawler profile now under “traits”.

Bull

El Primo

Frank

Jacky

Buffs

Byron Malaise enemy healing reduction effect increased from 50 to 75 percent.

Gale Freezing Snow slow effect increased from 0.3 to 0.5 seconds.

Penny Main attack damage increased from 900 to 940.

Shelly Clay Pigeons projectile speed increased by 20 percent.

Lou Hypothermia enemy reload speed reduction effect increased from 50 to 75 percent.



Nerfs

Carl Decreased main attack projectile speed slightly.

Jacky Hardy Hard Hat damage reduction decreased from 15 to 10 percent.

Tick Last Hurrah shield damage reduction decreased from 100 to 50 percent damage reduced while the shield is active.

Stu Nitro Boost no longer knocks enemies back upon hit.

Max Super Charged charging rate decreased by 50 percent. Main attack damage decreased from 320 to 300 per hit.



Other

Added support for skin variations in the Brawler Menu Bo & Crow Mecha skins LATAM Masters skins Mortis hat & no hat variations



Bug fixes