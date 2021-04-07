Here are the Brawl Stars season six patch notes introducing Belle and Squeak

A new update was added to Brawl Stars‘ live servers earlier today, adding multiple new features, balancing changes and bug fixes. It also laid the groundwork to welcome the Brawler Squeak later in the month.

The patch is about 53 MB on Android. Both new Brawlers will be added soon, but Belle will come first with the new battle pass season set to launch in five days. The new game mode Knockout is also available in the selection mode screen.

The Knockout mode pits two teams of three players against each other. It’s played in best-of-threes and respawns are deactivated. The team who eliminates all three opponents wins the round.

At the same time, Supercell revealed a cool video with Far-West theme featuring Colonel Ruffs as the sheriff, who fails to catch bandits including Belle. Many Brawlers are displayed playing cards or engaging in a failed pursuit.

The #GoldarmGang update is coming! 👀 Read all the upcoming changes and additions here https://t.co/Ckuj1AjZja! pic.twitter.com/skjY2EJruM — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 7, 2021

Here are all patch notes of the newest Brawl Stars update.

Patch notes

New Brawler: Belle

Belle is the outlaw featured in the video shared above. Her projectiles bounce on enemies, like Rico, while her super is a boost. She will be available with the next battle pass, which is set to launch in five days.

Main Attack: Shocker A long-range electric shot bounces on enemy targets after it has connected to one. The attack will keep bouncing back and forth among enemy brawlers until they split up.

Super Ability: Spotter A target is marked and will receive more damage from Belle, but also from all other sources. Only one target can be marked at a time. It only goes away when the target is eliminated.

Gadget: Nest Egg A trap that explodes on contact is dropped on the ground by Belle. It also slows enemy targets who stay within the explosion range.

Star Power #1: Positive Feedback A shield reduces damage received by Belle when an enemy is electrocuted by her main attack.

Star Power #2: Grounded The Super of Belle prevents the target marked from reloading for a certain time.



New Mythic Brawler – Squeak (Will be released in late May)

Squeak will be available later than Belle. His official release date has yet to be revealed by Supercell.

Main Attack: Sticky Blomb Upon contact, a Sticky Blomb that attaches to enemies or surfaces. It also explodes after a short delay.

Super Ability: Big Blob Squeak gets a larger projectile. It will split into six Sticky Blombs.

Gadget: Windup It simply increases the next main attack range.

Star Power #1: Chain Reaction It increases the sticky bomb’s damage based on how many enemy Brawlers are inside the explosion radius.

Star Power #2: Super Sticky The Super’s explosion slows enemies down.



New Skins and Visual Improvements

New Skins

Archvillain Bea, Supercell MAKE: 79 Gems

Neko Bea: 79 Gems

Gold Neko Bea: 149 Gems

Lantern Sandy: 149 Gems

Marshal Ruffs: 79 Gems

Belle Goldhand: Brawl Pass (Tier 70)

Gunslinger Colt: Brawl Pass (Tier one)

Saloon 8-Bit, Power League: 25,000 Star Points

Quickdraw Edgar: 79 Gems

Misfortune Tara: 149 Gems

Amber de la Vega: 149 Gems

DIY Surge: 49 Gems

True Silver and Gold: 10,000 or 25,000 Coins Nita, Spike, and Gene



Animated Pins

Leon

Rosa

Penny

Emz

Carl

Bea

Jacky

Gene

Barley

Mr.P.

Animated faces

Emz, Super Fan Emz

Barley, Maple Barley, Wizard Barley

Rosa, Brawloween Rosa

Darryl

Carl, Road Rage Carl, Leonard Carl, Captain Carl

Nani, Retro Nani, Sally Nani

Tara

Gene, Pirate Gene, Evil Gene

Seasonal Events

Brawl Pass Season six: The Goldarm Gang

Lantern Brawl

Golden Week

China Launch Anniversary and One-Year Anniversary Challenge

New Game Mode : Knockout

Takedown and Lone Star will have a chance to return during this season.

New elimination-style game mode: Knockout Three-versus-three without respawns. The defeated Brawlers stay out for the rest of each round. The first team to win two rounds wins the match. The team that eliminates the most enemies wins the round. In case of a draw, the team who dealt more damage wins. There are 10 maps in rotation. It will run for the entire season six.



Power League

Improved visual feedback during the Ban and Pick phase

Map pool refreshed. There are now four maps available per game mode Bounty: Shooting Star, Canal Grande, Dry Season, Open Plaza Brawl Ball: Super Stadium, Backyard Bowl, Sneaky Fields, Triple Dribble Gem Grab: Ice Fort, Hard Rock Mine, Minecart Madness, Flooded Dam Heist: Hot Potato, Safe Zone, Turnaround, Snaked Assault Hot Zone: Split, Dueling Beetles, Triumvirate, Ring of Fire Siege: Nuts & Bolts, Bot Drop,Factory Rush, Robo Highway

Added current season Rank visibility to multiple places

Added Power League season Quest progress display in the match end screen

Added Leaderboard position display to the match end screen for the top 500 players in Masters+ rank. It replaces the progress bar that is not visible in the highest Rank

The leaderboard will be available during the off-season

Progression changes will now happen faster in Diamond ranks and above

Rank decay between seasons adjusted Bronze: No decay Silver: No decay Gold: -1 rank Diamond: -1 rank Mythic: -2 ranks Legendary: -2 ranks Masters: -3 ranks



Map Maker

Support for creating Siege, Hot Zone, and Duo Showdown maps

Brawler Balance

Buffs

Barley Main Attack damage increased from 680 to 700 Main Attack range increased by nine percent

Carl Main Attack range increased by 10 percent

Spike Main Attack reload speed increased by five percent

Lou Main Attack damage increased from 400 to 440 Freeze duration increased from one second to 1.5 second

Poco Main Attack Super charge rate increased from five to four hits

Frank Main Attack damage increased from 1,200 to 1,240 Super ability damage increased from 1,200 to 1,240

Surge Main Attack damage increased from 1,120 to 1,180

EMZ Bad Karma damage effect increased from 20 percent to 25 percent

Jacky Counter Crush range increased by 33 percent



Nerfs

Bibi Batting Stance shield decreased from 30 percent to 20 percent

Mr. P Main Attack damage decreased from 760 to 720 Porter Reinforcements Porter health reduced from 1,400 to 700 and damage reduced from 260 to 200

Stu Health reduced from 3,200 to 3,000 Main Attack damage reduced from 600 to 580

Amber Main Attack reload speed decreased by 10 percent

Colonel Ruffs Main Attack interval increased from 50 ms to 200 ms between shots Health reduced from 3,000 to 2,800

Byron Main Attack damage reduced from 380 to 340

Sprout Main Attack damage reduced from 1,020 to 980 Garden Mulcher health restoration reduced from 2,000 to 1,500

Tick Main Attack damage reduced from 680 to 640



Other

Added support for rewinding/forwarding time while watching a replay

Added a Training Room preview option for locked content such as Trophy Road Brawlers, Brawl Pass Brawlers/skins, and so on.

Bug Fixes

The gadget spawnable objects’ positioning is now more predictable when near walls

Fixed an issue where jumping Brawlers could avoid the projectile and damage from Nani’s Return to Sender Gadget