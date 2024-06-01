Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home mobile launch: Release date, details, and more

It looks like the classic console farming sim is moving into the mobile game genre as well—Natsume has just unveiled a new mobile entry for its flagship franchise titled Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home.

Announced via a press release on May 29, Home Sweet Home will be the first-ever mobile-exclusive Harvest Moon game, even including the Story of Seasons entries released under the Harvest Moon name between 1996 and 2014. Considering that it’ll be the first mobile game that isn’t a console port or simultaneous launch with a console entry, it’ll be interesting to see how it’ll adapt the classic formula to a purely mobile game format.

Here’s everything we know so far about Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home release date

Harvest Moon goes mobile. Image via Natsume

According to Natsume on X (formerly Twitter), Home Sweet Home will be released for Android and iOS in August 2024. As of the time of writing, no specific date has been announced—prospective players will have to keep their eyes out for any updates from the official Natsume website or social media accounts.

What is the Harvest Moon mobile game about?

For the most part, it looks like Home Sweet Home will follow the traditional story formula established by Harvest Moon and inherited by popular farming sims like Stardew Valley: You play the role of a city dweller returning to your country roots to take over a run-down farm. This time, you’ll be heading to the town of Alba to help your childhood friend “revitalize” the place.

Natsume president and chief executive Hiro Maekawa added the game will feature “the traditional Harvest Moon style that fans know and love, along with some familiar faces.” Considering that Harvest Moon has only just been able to establish a unique identity to farming sim fans with their most recent title, The Winds of Anthos, it’s not clear whether this “traditional Harvest Moon style” will be a perk or letdown for players.

For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait for more info on characters or gameplay mechanics.

