Garena to host Free Fire Asia All-Stars 2020 with $80,000 prize pool

The Free Fire All-Stars (FFAA) 2020 event has been introduced by Garena. The tournament will be held on June 12 and 13 and will feature an $80,000 prize pool. Top players and influencers from India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam will be participating.

The event has been divided into the “Influencer All-Stars” and the “Pros All-Stars.”

The Influencer All-Stars event will be held on June 12 and will have a $30,000 prize pool. Each of the four regions will be represented by three teams. These teams will have a mixture of influencers and professional players.

The Pros All-Stars event will be played on June 13. Three of the best professional esports teams from each of the four regions will lock horns for a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

The format of the tournament for both events will remain the same. The 12 participating teams will compete over six rounds in all three maps of Free Fire: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Points will be awarded to teams based on their rankings and kills. Winning a match grants 20 points while two points are awarded for each kill. The team with the most points at the end of six matches will be crowned the winner. Garena will also be ranking each of the four regions based on the points their teams secure to determine the best region.

All of the matches will be streamed online in multiple languages. Garena will be releasing more information in the coming weeks through the game’s official Facebook page.