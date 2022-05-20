Garena gives sneak peak of the FFWS Sentosa Finals Open Ceremony

The grand finals for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Sentosa 2022 will be held on May 21. Twelve teams are competing for the title of champion and a share of the prize pool. The winner will walk away with $500,000.

The FFWS grand finals will feature an exciting opening ceremony. While little has been revealed about it yet, Garena has dropped a teaser to give a clue to fans of what to expect. The ceremony will feature live musical performances, with orchestras as well as a band. There will also be a “special performance” featuring in-game characters Dimitri, Thiva, and Mr. Waggor.

Hey Survivors! 👊💥



We've got a sneak peek at what you can expect to see in the FFWS opening ceremony!



Get your popcorn ready for the Finals on May 21st, 5:30 AM PDT / 8:30AM EDT!

The FFWS Sentosa finals will begin at 7:30am CT on May 21 and will be streamed on the Free Fire YouTube channel. After the opening ceremony, the official matches will begin. The 12 teams will play six matches to decide the champions.

The teams competing in the FFWS Sentosa are as follows:

LOUD (Brazil)

EVOS Divine (Indonesia)

Team Flash (Vietnam)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Echo Esports (Indonesia)

V-Gaming (Vietnam)

Mineros Esports (LATAM)

Farang (MCF)

WASK (MENA)

Attack All Around (Thailand)

EVOS Phoenix (Thailand)

Vastomundo (Europe)

The FFWS is a bi-annual Free Fire global competition. The previous edition of the World Series in November 2021, rumored to happen in Brazil, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the defending champions of the FFWS are EVOS Phoenix. The Thai Free Fire team will be looking to defend its title in the finals.