Garena adds custom room cards to the store in Free Fire

Players can now purchase custom room cards from the store in Free Fire. Garena recently added the cards to the store and each is worth 100 diamonds.

The custom room cards can be used to create custom rooms. These rooms allow players to compete against others or hold scrims and competitions. Of course, a player’s rank doesn’t decrease playing custom room matches.

Image via Garena

The host of the custom rooms can also set a variety of different settings for the match being played. This includes setting the map, number of players, and spectators along with other exciting features such as movement speed, player hp, fall damage, and so on.

These features not only allow players to experiment with the game for fun but are also a treat for content creators, who can use the custom rooms to create a lot of new content.

Each custom room card costs 100 diamonds; however, there is another way to obtain them for free. Players can join or form guilds, and play together in ranked or classic matches to obtain “dog tags”. These dog tags give the members of the guild different rewards, which include a custom room card.