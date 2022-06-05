Full list of Diablo Immortal servers

Mobile gaming is a worldwide phenomenon and the iconic Diablo series has officially made its debut in the rapidly growing market via Diablo Immortal, the latest installment in the action RPG series designed for iOS and Android devices.
Mobile and PC players around the globe can jump into the free-to-play title right away, with over 100 servers worldwide across a variety of timezones, locales, and languages. Keep in mind that characters are locked to specific servers, so if you want to join a friend on a different server, you’ll have to create a new character there.
Here’s the full list of all Diablo Immortal servers, sorted by region and primary language.
North America – West
- Caldesann
- Kanai
- Eternal Crown
- Deckard Cain
- Zoltun Kulle
- Sand Scorpions
- Stormshield
- Old Growth
- The Soulstones
- Khalim’s Will
- The Gidbinn
- Cult of Damnation
- Purus the Decimator
- Black Abyss
- The Triune
- Dry Steppes
- Amber Blades
- Halls of the Blind
- Star of Azkaranth
- Wailing Beast
- Heart of the Oak
- Crescent Moon
- Call to Arms
- Chains of Honor
- Hand of Justice
- Breath of the Dying
- Pandemonium
- Burning Hells
- End of Days
North America – East
- Sin War
- Prime Evils
- Tree of Inifuss
- Soul Siphon
- Sandro the Mouth
- The Malus
- Iceburn Tear
- The Worldstone
- Helliquary
- Silver Spire
- Plains of Despair
- Arcane Sanctuary
- The Curator
- The Fallen
- Risen Dead
- Darkening of Tristram
- Greed
- The Last Vestige
- Meshif
- Ureh
- Albrecht
- Lysander
- Wirt
- Hadriel
- Mask of Jeram
- Arkaine’s Valor
- Doombringer
- Town Portal
- Eternal Conflict
South America – Spanish
- Mephisto
- Rathma
- Navair
- Bul-Kathos
- Viz-jaq’taar
- Viz-Jun
South America – Portuguese
- Flavie
- Akara
- Asylla
- Xul
- Oza
- Belial
- Izilech
- Jondo
- Gorgothra
- Elzix
Europe – English
- Dark Exile
- Arreat Summit
- Sightless Eye
- The Unspoken
- Angiris Council
- Blood Rose
- The Countess
- Talva Silvertongue
- The Butcher
- Stone of Jordan
- The Void
- Cathedral of Light
- Archbishop Lazarus
- Dark Wanderer
- The Hellforge
- The Ancients
- Trade Consortium
- Yshari Sanctum
- Gharbad the Weak
- The Borderlands
- The Martyr
- Sea of Light
- Crystal Arch
- Diamond Gates
- Thorned Hulk
- Wood Wraith
- Oblivion Knight
- Throne of Destruction
- Stygian Fury
Europe – French
- Skarn
- Dravec
- Charsi
- Leoric
- Ammuit
- Esu
Europe – German
- El’Druin
- Tabri
- Vizjerei
- Hemlir
- Segithis
- Akeba
Europe – Spanish
- Zatham
- Fara
Europe – Italian
- Talus’ar
- Sescheron
Europe – Polish
- Cathan
- Itherael
- Al’maiesh
- Karshun
East Asia – Japanese
- Ongori
- Inarius
- Fahir
- Eskara
- Lilith
- Zov
- Lakrii
- Manoruk
- Tyrael
- Horadric Cube
- Andariel
- Zaim
East Asia – Korean
- Rayek
- Lethes
- Tal Rasha
- Tassi
- Vataos
- Daedessa
- Askari
- Kashya
- Zaka
- Sargoth
- Namari
- Ennead
- Que-Hegan
- Griswold
- Harlequin Crest
- Cydaea
Oceania
- Baal
- Bloodsworn