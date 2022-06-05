Full list of Diablo Immortal servers

Mobile gaming is a worldwide phenomenon and the iconic Diablo series has officially made its debut in the rapidly growing market via Diablo Immortal, the latest installment in the action RPG series designed for iOS and Android devices.

Mobile and PC players around the globe can jump into the free-to-play title right away, with over 100 servers worldwide across a variety of timezones, locales, and languages. Keep in mind that characters are locked to specific servers, so if you want to join a friend on a different server, you’ll have to create a new character there.

Here’s the full list of all Diablo Immortal servers, sorted by region and primary language.

North America – West

Caldesann

Kanai

Eternal Crown

Deckard Cain

Zoltun Kulle

Sand Scorpions

Stormshield

Old Growth

The Soulstones

Khalim’s Will

The Gidbinn

Cult of Damnation

Purus the Decimator

Black Abyss

The Triune

Dry Steppes

Amber Blades

Halls of the Blind

Star of Azkaranth

Wailing Beast

Heart of the Oak

Crescent Moon

Call to Arms

Chains of Honor

Hand of Justice

Breath of the Dying

Pandemonium

Burning Hells

End of Days

North America – East

Sin War

Prime Evils

Tree of Inifuss

Soul Siphon

Sandro the Mouth

The Malus

Iceburn Tear

The Worldstone

Helliquary

Silver Spire

Plains of Despair

Arcane Sanctuary

The Curator

The Fallen

Risen Dead

Darkening of Tristram

Greed

The Last Vestige

Meshif

Ureh

Albrecht

Lysander

Wirt

Hadriel

Mask of Jeram

Arkaine’s Valor

Doombringer

Town Portal

Eternal Conflict

South America – Spanish

Mephisto

Rathma

Navair

Bul-Kathos

Viz-jaq’taar

Viz-Jun

South America – Portuguese

Flavie

Akara

Asylla

Xul

Oza

Belial

Izilech

Jondo

Gorgothra

Elzix

Europe – English

Dark Exile

Arreat Summit

Sightless Eye

The Unspoken

Angiris Council

Blood Rose

The Countess

Talva Silvertongue

The Butcher

Stone of Jordan

The Void

Cathedral of Light

Archbishop Lazarus

Dark Wanderer

The Hellforge

The Ancients

Trade Consortium

Yshari Sanctum

Gharbad the Weak

The Borderlands

The Martyr

Sea of Light

Crystal Arch

Diamond Gates

Thorned Hulk

Wood Wraith

Oblivion Knight

Throne of Destruction

Stygian Fury

Europe – French

Skarn

Dravec

Charsi

Leoric

Ammuit

Esu

Europe – German

El’Druin

Tabri

Vizjerei

Hemlir

Segithis

Akeba

Europe – Spanish

Zatham

Fara

Europe – Italian

Talus’ar

Sescheron

Europe – Polish

Cathan

Itherael

Al’maiesh

Karshun

East Asia – Japanese

Ongori

Inarius

Fahir

Eskara

Lilith

Zov

Lakrii

Manoruk

Tyrael

Horadric Cube

Andariel

Zaim

East Asia – Korean

Rayek

Lethes

Tal Rasha

Tassi

Vataos

Daedessa

Askari

Kashya

Zaka

Sargoth

Namari

Ennead

Que-Hegan

Griswold

Harlequin Crest

Cydaea

Oceania