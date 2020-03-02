Free Fire’s 2020 Eurasia Showdown registrations now open

Registration for the 2020 Free Fire Eurasia Showdown is live in the game’s Tournament tab. The event, which had already been announced, will feature the top six teams from Europe and the best six squads from Russia battling it out on March 21.

The winning squad will have a chance to compete in the Free Fire Champions Cup, where the 12 best lineups in the world will fight each other on April 18 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

All registered squads must play at least five games to be considered in the qualifying system. Each squad can only have a maximum of five players, who all are required to be at least Gold Rank and Level 10. Qualifying games will be played from March 6 to 8 from 11:30am to 1:30pm CT. Garena advises players to have travel visas and documents in order since the tournament may require international travel with all expenses paid.

The matches will follow the classic Pro League system, where the score per kill is 20 points and a Booyah is 300 points. The 1,000 best players in the competition will receive prizes in this order:

First: 3,000 Diamonds and qualify for the Eurasia Showdown

Second: 2,000 Diamonds and qualify for the Eurasia Showdown

Third: 1,000 Diamonds and qualify for the Eurasia Showdown

Fourth to sixth: 600 Diamonds and qualify for the Eurasia Showdown

Seventh to 20th: 200 Diamonds

21st to 499th: 1000 Gold

500th to 1,000th: 300 Gold

The Free Fire Champions Cup will unite 12 teams from different regions and feature a prize pool of approximately $600,000. The Russian team Sbornaya ChR won the 2019 edition of the Eurasia Cup and represented the region in the Free Fire World Series, held in Brazil, where they finished in second place.