Free Fire rank points adjustment set to kick off in Season 31

Free Fire’s rank points system will suffer adjustments starting in Season 31, which kicks off this month. The battle royale offers seven ranks with 20 subdivisions and the points adjustment will make it easier for players to reach the Master rank. This is the highest rank in the game and only the top 300 players in each server region are able to reach this status.

According to Free Fire’s official dev blog post, climbing the ranked ladder from Heroic to Master was mission impossible, since players had to finish the match with a high placement and a good amount of eliminations. The former system did not give fair points to players who resisted until the end of the match but did not have many eliminations.

To recognize the effort of players who are actively trying to reach the Master rank, the Free Fire dev team implemented point adjustments that will improve the overall experience. Some examples of changes were mentioned in the blog post:

Booyah + one elimination: from 10-25 points to 18-35 points Booyah + 10 eliminations: from 25-50 points to 30-60 points End match at No. 10 + one elimination: from minus 35 – minus 15 points to minus 20 points – minus 10 points End match at No. 10 + 10 eliminations: from minus 15 – minus 10 points to minus five points – minus 15 points



Players can also expect other upcoming improvements to Free Fire’s ranked matches, such as user interface, missions, and tokens.

