Free Fire MAX preregistrations begins Aug. 29

Garena is bringing a better version of Free Fire with enhanced graphics, features, and more. Called Free Fire MAX, preregistration will begin on the Google Play Store globally from Aug. 29 onwards.

Besides the better graphics, the MAX version will also have an in-app customizable map feature. One of the main disadvantages Free Fire has to its competitors in the battle royale genre in mobile is its comparatively lower graphics. The MAX version will be looking to attract players with better device specifications while offering the same core experience.

“Free Fire MAX players will be able to enjoy the same Free Fire content and gameplay, with enhanced graphics and features,” Garena said in the press release. “This includes more realistic maps, more immersive gameplay, and Free Fire MAX-exclusive features.”

A global release date for the game hasn’t been revealed yet, but it has been in testing in several regions of the world for a few months now.

Garena has said that Free Fire MAX is supported by its in-house “Firelink technology,” which will allow complete cross-play between both versions of the game. Players will be able to use the same account in Free Fire MAX, sync all account data, and play all games modes with all players regardless of their app’s version.