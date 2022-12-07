Free Fire Advance Server registration: how to access and download the APK

The Free Fire Advance Server was created by Garena to involve battle royale players in the development of new patches and updates. Available only for Android devices through the download of APK files, the server opens normally about two weeks before the official launch of a major update. Players who complete the Free Fire Advance Server registration and are granted access are able to test out new features, such as maps, characters, modes, and in-game items.

This is a great tool for developers to get real-time feedback from players, who can report bugs and glitches directly back to Garena. It also generates a lot of buzz around updates, since players who access the server normally post gameplay videos and reviews about upcoming features.

Registering to the Free Fire Advance Server can be a difficult task to complete since there are only a few activation codes available. Those who are successful will be eligible to win rewards for their participation such as free diamonds and bundles.

How to access and download the Free Fire Advance Server APK

Players who are interested in securing a Free Fire Advance Server registration, follow these steps:

When registration is open, the official website will be live. Players can use any web browser to access the link, if it’s unavailable, it means that registrations are not open yet. Login can be made through Facebook or Google accounts, but be sure to use the one that you have used to create your Free Fire account. The final step is to enter an active email account and confirm your registration.

Unfortunately, registration does not guarantee access to the Free Fire Advance Server. Only a few activation codes are available, so only the lucky ones will receive the golden ticket. If received, the code must be used to download the APK from the official website. After that, you will have free access and the chance to win rewards.

It’s common to find websites that are supposedly giving out activation codes or APK files, but the only legitimate way is through the official website.