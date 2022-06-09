Free Brawl Stars gifts handed out daily to celebrate second anniversary of launch in China

A few days following Bonnie’s launch, Supercell is giving fans free daily gifts in the Brawl Stars shop to celebrate the second anniversary of the game’s launch in China.

A new design has also taken over the game’s interface and shop in the theme of the Worst Bunch skin bundle. They have joined the shop for a few days, and players can receive a skin for Byron, Bonnie, and Lola. They can get a price reduction for buying the whole bundle, but they’ll have to own Bonnie. An exclusive icon is also available for 19 gems.

To get the free gifts, all players have to do is to access the shop every day after logging in and claiming the gift.

Here are all daily free gifts players will be able to claim in the shop:

June 9: Megabox

June 10: 300 coins

June 11: Pin Pack

June 12: 10 Gems

Meanwhile, Bonnie is still available in the shop for $9.99 for a few days. Then, she will only be available through random loot boxes.

The Brawl Pass’ season 12 still has 24 days to go before giving way to the next one, with daily and seasonal challenges to complete and levels to reach with rewards to grab.