Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier APK and OBB download link for Android

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’s first closed beta has kicked off for Android users in the U.S. and Canada.

Players who pre-registered for the game in Canada and the U.S. should have received a notification through the Google Play Store, indicating that they got into the closed beta. The beta will be available until 1:59am CT on June 8. Right now, players can enjoy the standard and ranked modes in the game.

Instead of the Play Store, players can also download the APK and OBB files to access the game. This may not work for all users, however, since the game is still in a closed beta.

Download links

How to download FFVII: The First Soldier’s APK and OBB file

Once the two files have been downloaded, locate and extract them on your phone.

Click on the APK file to begin the installation process. The installer may prompt you to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources.

The OBB file, on the other hand, must be copied to the following folder: Android > OBB > com.square_enix.android_googleplay.ff7fsww.

The First Soldier is a battle royale game in the Final Fantasy universe. It’s set in the capital city of Shinra Electric Power Company’s giant industrial enterprise, Midgar. The events in the game take place 30 years before FFVII in which Shinra has created “SOLDIER.” This is an experimental corps of enhanced fighters, created to assist the enterprise in its military control.

Stepping away from the usual melee-based combat style of FFVII, The First Soldier boasts long-range rifles and other weapons. It will be released globally on Android and iOS later this year.