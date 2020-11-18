Fans can be a part of the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals stream by cheering for their favorite team

The best clips will be selected for the livestream.

The Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020 will happen on Nov. 27 to 29, and eight of the best teams from around the world will be competing for the title of world champions.

The World Championship 2020 featured six qualifiers held throughout the year. Each of these six qualifiers were supposed to have a LAN finals at Katowice, Poland, but the COVID-19 global pandemic disrupted this plan and forced all of them to be played online.

With there being no live audience, Supercell has asked fans to submit clips of them cheering for their favorite team. The best submissions will make it to the livestream of the World Championship Finals.

“While we wish we could meet in person to celebrate the World Finals, we’d be thrilled to have you be a part of the show online,” ESL said.

Players can submit their clips through the Atlassian link here.

Now YOU can be part of the #ClashWorlds Finals stream!



Submit your videos cheering for your favourite team 👇https://t.co/DXCGHTXv1A



Be creative and see you in the World Finals! 📽️ 😎 pic.twitter.com/y3DRrbuSsW — Clash of Clans Esports (@CoCEsports) November 17, 2020

Eight teams will be competing in the 2020 World Championship Finals. Six of these have made it by winning the monthly qualifiers. The remaining two, on the other hand, qualified through an in-game wildcard voting.

The eight teams are Alternate aTTaX, VATANG, Ni Chang Dance, x6tence, Darkest MuZhan, QueeN Walkers, eleVen Original, and H.T. Family. The teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each and will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.