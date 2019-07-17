Everything you need to know about WCG 2019 Clash Royale

The World Cyber Games (WCG) 2019 will feature mobile esports title Clash Royale this year. The tournament will be held from July 17 to 20 at the Xi’an Quijang International Conference and Exhibition Centre.

The WCG will include the top three Spring season teams from the three Clash Royale League (CRL) regions: Asia, China, and the West. PONOS, GameWith, and Chaos Theory will be representing Asia. From China, the defending CRL World Champion, Nova Esports along with LGD and W.Edgm will be trying to show why they are still the best Clash Royale region in the world. The West will be backing on Team Liquid, SK Gaming, and Immortals at the tournament in China.

Clash Royale Esports on Twitter Here are the teams competing in this years WCG 2019! The games begin July 18-21! #WCG #CRL #ClashRoyale Who will take the WCG Crown?

Despite these teams having intense rivalries back home, they will set aside their differences in China. The three teams from each region will be banding together as one and will battle with the two other regions for the ultimate victory.

The schedule for the event is as follows.

July 17: CRL Asia vs. CRL West (broadcast starts at 7pm PT)

July 18: CRL Asia vs. CRL China (broadcast starts at 7pm PT)

July 19: CRL West vs. CRL China (broadcast starts at 10:15pm PT)

The top two regions after three days of Clash Royale action will qualify for the finals on July 20, which will begin at 11:45pm CT. Fans from around the world can catch all the action live from World Cyber Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels.

Each day will feature three matches as the three teams from one region will take on three teams from the other. Each match will have three sets and each set will be best-of-three. The first set will be one-vs-one followed by a two-vs-two and then another one-vs-one.

The prize pool for the tournament is $100,000. The winners will receive $50,000 while the runners-up will bag $20,000. The third-place region will be getting $10,000.

In addition to the Clash Royale League Spring season finals at the WCG 2019, another Clash Royale tournament will also be held. This one is the finals of the open participation tournament conducted by WCG themselves for America, Europe, APAC regions, and China. This tournament will be a solo one with two representatives from each of the four regions.

RoyaleAPI News on Twitter WCG will also host a individual tournament with 2 representatives from each region. Americas:https://t.co/CeJzXpVZIO Europe:https://t.co/qHC3zhFIpk APAC:https://t.co/ORejQxZVER China:https://t.co/7eoLwbucwW The first stage (round robin) will be from 18th to 19th of July.

The prize pool of this tournament will be of $80,000. The winner will get $50,000. The runner-up will bag $20,000 while the third-place finisher will get $10,000.