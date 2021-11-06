Sixteen teams will be locking horns for the title of world champions and a share of the $800,000 prize pool.

The M3 World Championship 2021 will take place from Dec. 6 to 19 to crown a champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Moonton announced on Nov. 6. It will take place as an offline event in Singapore.

Sixteen teams from around the world will be competing in the M3 World Championship. Just like the M2 World Championship last January, Moonton is working with local authorities and the Singapore Tourism Board to ensure that the competition happens safely with all COVID-19 preventive measures in place.

Moonton has also said that it hopes to see a live audience at the event. Singapore is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with over 85 percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to Reuters.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Schedule

The M3 World Championship has been split into the group stage and the playoffs. The playoffs will culminate in the grand finals.

Group Stage: Dec. 6 to 9.

Playoffs: Dec. 11 to 18.

Finals: Dec. 19.

Format

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four teams each. They will compete in a single round-robin format in the group stage.

No team will be disqualified from the group stage. Its rankings will be used to determine the seeding for the playoffs.

The playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from each group will make it to the upper bracket while the bottom two will be placed in the lower bracket.

All matches in the upper bracket will be a best-of-five. The lower bracket will feature a best-of-three bracket until the third round and then will also follow a best-of-five format.

The winners of the upper bracket and lower bracket final respectively will meet in the grand finals to crown a world champion. The finals will be the best-of-seven games.

Prize Pool

The M3 World Championship features a total prize pool of $800,000. This will be split as follows.

Champion: $300,000

Runners-up: $120,000

Third place: $80,000

Fourth place: $55,000

Fifth and sixth place: $40,000

Seventh and eighth place: $30,000

Ninth to 12th place: $15,000

13th to 16th place: $10,000

MVP of the grand finals: $5,000

Group Draw

Group A

Blacklist International (Philippines)

Red Canids Kalunga (Brazil)

Malvinas Gaming (Peru)

Bedel (Turkey)

Group B

Onic Esports (Indonesia)

Onic Philippines (Philippines)

Todak (Malaysia)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Group C

Evos Esports (Singapore)

SeeYouSoon (Cambodia)

Na’Vi (CIS)

BloodThirstyKings (USA)

Group D

Team SMG (Malaysia)

RRQ (Indonesia)

GX Squad (Middle East)

RSG (Singapore)

In-game events

Moonton has said that a lot of in-game events will be conducted through the world championship to keep fans engaged and give them ways to cheer for their favorite teams.

Image via Moonton

The developer has also introduced the M3 Pass, which will be live in Mobile Legends from Nov. 29 to Jan. 2, 2022. In this, players will be able to get different rewards by completing tasks, guessing results, and supporting their favorite team.

Image via Moonton Image via Moonton

The pass will feature the first prime skin in the game, called Roger “Fiend Haunter.” Players can also get the ultimate prize, which is a model figure of Roger.