Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League World Finals 2020

Eight teams will battle for a share of the $380,000 prize pool.

The Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 will be held on Dec. 4 and 5 (CT) at the Baoshan Sports Center in Shanghai, China. Eight teams from around the world will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $380,000 prize pool.

Only the two Chinese teams (Nova Esports and W.EDGM) will be competing at the venue of the 2020 World Finals. The remaining six overseas teams will have to play online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be no live audience at the venue of the CRL World Finals 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Teams

CRL East

Nova Esports

PONOS

W.EDGM

FAV Gaming

CRL West

Team Queso

SK Gaming

Tribe Gaming

paiN Gaming

Format

The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket consisting of quarterfinals, semifinals, and a grand final to decide the champions.

All matches will be the best-of-five sets. Each set will be the best-of-three matches. The order of sets is as follows:

Set one Two-vs-two Set two King of the Hill Set three One-vs-one Set four One-vs-one Set five One-vs-one

One player can compete in all three modes. One player can also play two one-vs-one sets, provided they aren’t back-to-back.

Each team can ban a single card in the two-vs-two set.

Bracket

Here is the bracket for the CRL World Finals 2020.

Schedule

It will begin at 10pm CT on Dec. 4. In China, this will be 12pm on Dec. 5.

Friday, Dec. 4

Opening Ceremony

Quarterfinal one: Team Queso vs. Fav Gaming

Quarterfinal two: PONOS vs Tribe Gaming

Quarterfinal three: Nova Esports vs. paiN Gaming

Saturday, Dec. 5

Semifinal one

Semifinal two

Third-place match

Grand Finals

Award Ceremony

Prize Pool

The World Finals have a prize pool of $380,000. This will be split as follows:

First place: $100,000

Second place: $70,000

Third place: $50,000

Fourth place: $40,000

Fifth to eighth place: $30,000 each

Fantasy Royale

The Fantasy Royale for the CRL World Finals 2020 has begun. Players can create a fantasy team until Dec. 4, when the World Finals livestream will begin.

Players can select four players from any team in the Fantasy Royale in Clash Royale itself. When one of these players gets a crown in the World Finals, the player will also earn a crown.

The top scorers will get up to 100,000 gold. All players will get a free emote by just participating in the Fantasy Royale as well.

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel.