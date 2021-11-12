Niantic’s latest app, Pikmin Bloom, is set to celebrate its first Community Day, which will motivate players to get outside, earn experience, and find rewards with extra bonuses that will last for the duration of the event.

Commonly regarded as Pokemon Go’s sister app, Pikmin Bloom is all about growing your Pikmin and making flowers bloom by walking for as long as you can. Its gameplay mechanics are almost exactly like the ones found in Pokemon Go, with an AR implementation that shows creatures around your neighborhood as you walk. It’s safe to say that the developer will have similar plans and ambitions for this game—and that includes the inaugural Community Day that will take place this weekend.

The upcoming Community Day for Pikmin Bloom will follow a similar pattern to Pokemon Go’s Community Days and will look to have as many players as possible interacting with the app throughout the duration of the event. Here’s everything you need to know about Pikmin Bloom’s first Community Day.

When will Community Day take place?

Pikmin Bloom‘s first Community Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9am to 6pm regardless of your timezone. These Community Days are in-game events that will happen on a monthly basis and they’ll typically last nine hours.

What to expect on Community Day

During Pikmin Bloom’s first Community Day, the Seedlings in your planter pack will grow 1.5 times faster than usual and fruits will also give twice as much nectar. Players will also get the chance to receive a “Community Day Participant” badge reward by walking 10,000 steps (or more) during the event. Keep in mind, though, that you won’t receive this badge until after the event is over.

How to prepare for Community Day

Expeditions: Since growth is much faster on Community Day, you’ll want to make sure to use expeditions as much as possible before the event. Expeditions will allow you to collect Huge Seedings, which are perfect to grow quickly during the event.

Petals: If you're planning on earning that Community Day Participant badge, make sure to restock your petals.

If you’re planning on earning that Community Day Participant badge, make sure to restock your petals. Get some comfortable sneakers and start walking.

Pikmin Bloom‘s first Community Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13. The app is available now on iOS and Android devices.