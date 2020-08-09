Everything you need to know about Clan Wars 2 in Clash Royale

The Clan Wars Two update is one of the most anticipated ones to drop in Clash Royale. It completely revamps how clan wars are played in the real-time strategy game. Supercell revealed how they work in an episode of TV Royale.

Whenever you join a clan now, you will become a part of a crew on a clan boat. This boat will sail down the river, completing tasks along the way, battling other clans, earning fame, and ultimately reaching the clan war Colosseum. Your clan has to outrace other clan boats along the river.

Clan Wars Two will be dropping later this month. Here is everything you need to know about Clan Wars Two in Clash Royale.

River Tasks

Screengrab via Supercell

The main objective of Clan Wars two is to earn fame—and to earn fame, river tasks have to be completed by the members of the clan.

There are four river tasks with each having a distinct function: one-versus-one battles, duels, boat battles, and boatyard. So far, Supercell has revealed information only about boat battles and the scrapyard. This article will be updated when more details are unveiled.

Boat Battles

Screengrab via Supercell

This is the first PvE (player-versus-environment) mode to arrive in Clash Royale. In this, members of a clan can attack another clan boat and damage it. This halts the progress of the rival clan down the river.

Boatyard

The boatyard has to be used by clans with damaged boats. Here, these clans can repair their boats by completing tasks.

Fame

Screengrab via Supercell

To advance down the river, clans have to earn fame by completing river tasks. Losing in a task will also grant fame and gold but this will be significantly lesser than how much a player can earn by winning.

War Decks

Players have to complete river tasks by using war decks. These decks can be created by the players’ own card collection. The levels of cards on the war deck will remain the same.

Players will have to create four war decks in Clan Wars Two. These war decks have to be unique with no overlapping cards. This means that if you used one card in the first deck, you can’t add it to the other three.

Hence, you will have to use 32 unique cards to create the four clan war decks.

Screengrab via Supercell

To complete a river task, players will have to select one clan war deck. On completing the task, irrespective of whether you win or lose, that deck will go on cooldown for one day.

Therefore, players have to use all four decks to complete four tasks and gain the maximum fame in a day.

Trader

Screengrab via Supercell

The Trader from Clash of Clans will be coming to Clash Royale as well. He will be present on the river and, as the name suggests, will offer players the chance to exchange their cards.

Players have to use trade tokens to trade cards.

Clan War Seasons

Each season will consist of several river races. The rivers will be divided into several sections which will be separated by the War Gate. The earlier a clan reaches this War Gate, the more rewards its members will receive.

Screengrab via Supercell

Each river race will end with at the Colosseum where clan war leagues will happen. Supercell has said that more information regarding this will be revealed in the near future.