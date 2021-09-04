Everything we know about Battlefield Mobile: Release date, maps, modes, and more

Battlefield is coming as a standalone title for mobile devices soon. Electronic Arts previously talked about the release of the game, and its official page for the game went live on the Google Play Store in select regions recently,

Battlefield Mobile will be offering the same gameplay traditional fans love while toning it down to be playable on Android and iOS. Here is everything we know about the game so far.

Release Date

Electronic Arts had previously said that Battlefields Mobile would be released in 2022, so fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on the title.

Several rounds of testing will take place before it launches in full, however. The first of these will happen in Indonesia and the Philippines in Autumn 2021 only for Android devices. If you are in these countries, you can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register for the game. EA said that it would gradually expand the size of these tests to include more regions.

System Requirements

The initial test in Indonesia and the Philippines will only run on devices with Android 7.0 and up. EA has said that these won’t be the final system requirements, however, and the game will run on more devices during release.

Gameplay

Image via Electronic Arts Image via Electronic Arts Image via Electronic Arts Image via Electronic Arts

The game will be free-to-play with microtransactions. It will have a Battle Pass, collectible cosmetics, and other unlockables as well.

The Google Play Store page for the game says that it will offer modes and maps familiar to veteran players, while some others will be new. It seems that the game could contain features from across the franchise, similar to Activision’s CoD: Mobile.

So far, EA has confirmed that the Grand Bazaar map and Conquest mode will be the only ones playable at the beginning. More content will gradually make its way to the game.

There will be various classes like assault, support, medic, and recon for players to choose from. Players will also be able to build different loadouts based on their playstyle as well. It will offer fast-paced action from a first-person perspective, and players will be able to drive ATVs and tanks.

Image via Electronic Arts

Cross-play

Being a standalone title, it will not have cross-play with any other Battlefield games on PC and console.