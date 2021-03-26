ESL Mobile Open 2021 unveiled featuring 7 games including Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, and Brawl Stars

Players across North America, Europe and MENA, and Asia-Pacific can participate in the competition.

The ESL Mobile Open is expanding this year, sporting seven mobile games with tournaments across North America, Europe and MENA, and Asia-Pacific.

The ESL Mobile Open 2021 will feature League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. Tournaments will be held separately for each game in each of the three regions.

The competitions will be open-for-all. Players can register through the official ESL Mobile Open website. The Mobile Open will begin in April for all games.

Shaping the future of Mobile esports. ESL Mobile is HERE! Visit https://t.co/7beuaO4Njx to register today #ESLMobile pic.twitter.com/Jtqcv5MGuU — ESL Mobile (@ESLMobile) March 25, 2021

Different regions will have different games in the ESL Mobile Open 2021. Here are the details:

North America

For players in North America, the ESL Mobile Open will feature Asphalt 9: Legends, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and PUBG Mobile.

Players can find more information about each event including the schedule, registration, and prize pool through the official website for the North American Mobile Open.

Europe, Middle East, and North Africa

The ESL Mobile Open in the Europe and MENA region will also feature Asphalt 9: Legends, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and PUBG Mobile.

Players can find more details through the official website.

Asia-Pacific

For the Asia-Pacific region, the pool of games includes Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Brawl Stars.

More details about the Asian-Pacific Mobile Open can be found on the official website.

