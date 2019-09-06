The 8 clans participating in wildcard voting for the Clash of Clans World Championship have been revealed

After six months of online and offline qualifiers, six clans have qualified for the first ESL Clash of Clans World Championship at the ESL One Arena in Hamburg, Germany from Oct. 25 to 27. Two wildcard teams will join these six clans through a community vote to see who will go to Germany and compete for their share of the $1 million prize pool.

The eight clans that will be participating in this voting session were revealed by Supercell today. The announcement on the Clash of Clans blog revealed that only the teams that have shown potential to compete at the highest level of Clash of Clans competition have been selected.

All of these clans have participated in the qualifiers in Poland on more than one occasion but narrowly missed a spot at the World Championships. Here are the eight wildcard clans.

Blaze JP

Dark Looters

DK 2nd Brigade

INTZ

OneHive

Shenzhou

Top of Japan

WHF

Voting will begin next week and all players will receive in-game mail to let them know that the process has started. Each player can only vote once.

So far, the six teams that have qualified for Hamburg are Tribe Gaming, Team Queso, Vatang, QueeN Walkers, MCES, and NOVA毛豆.