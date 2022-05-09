Light the beacons: EA renews Middle-earth Enterprises partnership, announces new Lord of the Rings mobile RPG

All we have to decide is what to do with the games that are given to us.

Electronic Arts announced today that it has renewed its partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises and that they are publishing a new mobile game titled The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth.

Heroes of Middle-Earth, a mobile RPG that will be developed by EA developer Capital Games, will feature “immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit,” according to an official press release.

The game will be “solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien.” Players will put together a roster of LOTR characters and fight in turn-based battles set all across the famous setting of Middle-earth, collecting new characters and progressing a story.

A game like this is right in the wheelhouse for Capital Games, who developed the popular mobile title Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, which includes many of the same features that Heroes of Middle-Earth will have such as turn-based content, character collecting, and a massive roster of characters. Players will of course be able to quicken their progress in Heroes of Middle-Earth via in-game purchases.

EA’s partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that owns the exclusive rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, has produced a number of different LOTR games. This includes the movie tie-ins for The Return of the King and The Two Towers, the Battle For Middle-Earth strategy series, and a turn-based console RPG titled The Third Age.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth will enter “limited regional beta testing” this summer, according to EA.