DOOM is taking demon slaying on the go with new mobile game

Now you can slay demons from anywhere.

The DOOM franchise is the origin of the first-person action shooter genre. Known for its gore and violent killings of demons, the franchise has always held a special spot in the hearts of action-game enthusiasts. While its games have been released for PC and consoles until now, the upcoming game will be released on mobile devices only.

Mighty DOOM will be the latest entry in this franchise. It will be released on both Android and iOS platforms on March 21. According to Bethesda’s Feb. 21 announcement, the game has been developed by the Zenimax-owned Canadian studio Alpha Dog Games.

Introducing Mighty DOOM launching on March 21!

Pre-register now to play this adorably violent top-down single-touch mobile action shooter starring the all-new Mini Slayer!https://t.co/i0uw1JRKcZ pic.twitter.com/SPnNEJEzPh — Bethesda (@bethesda) February 21, 2023

It is a single-touch, top-down shooter game set in the “animated DOOM universe” where the player controls a Mini Slayer. The animated DOOM universe is an alternate reality that has been inspired by DOOM Eternal’s collectible toys.

There are different stages and iconic worlds that players need to traverse through while eliminating hordes of demons. Players can get legendary guns, upgraded gear, and powerful skills which can help them defeat powerful demons and bosses.

Looks interesting. Don’t play many mobile games but will give it a go as long as it’s free/ gamepass perks. — Peter Staub (@the_staub) February 21, 2023

The game has received mixed responses from the fans of the franchise. Many are willing to try it out due to its cartoonish and adorable graphics. But there is also a large section of players who are disappointed and think the game will be filled with microtransactions.

That's a pass for me. I wonder what microtransactions will be included — Tall Dave (@tall_dave) February 21, 2023

Players will be able to get a Mini Slayer’s Pack as a reward if they pre-register for the game before March 19. Depending upon their device’s operating system, players can pre-register the game on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

To know more about the game, you can check out Might DOOM’s official website.