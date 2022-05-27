The latest chapter in the Diablo saga will soon arrive. Diablo Immortal is a new adventure for iOS and Android users that will also be playable on PC, with cross-progression allowing players to pick up their progress between platforms.

Traditionally a PC title, Diablo is typically played with mouse-and-keyboard, but players have always had an option to use a controller. For Diablo Immortal users playing on a phone, a controller could be considered the more viable option, if they have a small phone screen or if they consider holding their phone more uncomfortable than a controller.

Does Diablo Immortal support controllers on mobile and PC?

Yes, whether you play on either mobile device or PC, Diablo Immortal does support controller play.

On PC, Windows users can use most wired controllers, including Xbox, Sony, and even Nintendo Switch controllers that connect via USB. Many of the Bluetooth or wireless controllers works as well, including the Xbox One controller, the Sony Dualshock 3 or 4, and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

On mobile devices, those same wireless controllers from Sony and Microsoft will both work on Android and iOS devices. The Razer Kishi will work on both devices as well, given that it’s designed to be a universal controller for both iOS and Android.

Here’s the full list of supported controllers on PC and mobile devices, according to Blizzard.

PC – Wired

Xbox One Wireless Controller

Logitech Gamepad F510

Logitech Gamepad F710

Sony Dualshock 3

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Joycons (via Grip and USB C)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via USB C)

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

PC – Wireless

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

SteelSeries Stratus Duo (via Bluetooth)

Sony Dualshock 3 (via 8 Bitdo Bluetooth Adapter)

Sony Dualshock 4 (via Bluetooth)

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via Mayflash Magic NS)

iOS

Backbone One Controller

Razer Kishi

Rotor Riot Controller (Mfi)

SteelSeries Nimbus (Mfi)

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (iOS 15+)

Xbox Adaptive Controller (iOS 14+)

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

Android