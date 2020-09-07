Clash Royale’s season 15, Set Sail for War, to bring several balance changes

A new golem emote is also coming to the game for the first time.

Clash Royale’s season 15, called Set Sail for War, will begin on Sept. 7, according to analytics website Royale API.

The season will introduce a new Pass Royale. It will have two variants: a free and paid version. The paid version costs $4.99 and will offer much better rewards. There will be two tower skins in this season’s Pass Royale. The Colossal Castle will be unlockable at tier five. The Clan Boat Bastion, on the other hand, will be available for free Royale Pass holders as well at tier 10.

The season is also bringing a new Golem emote called “Golem with Boat” for the first time. Other emotes include “He’ll Be Back,” “Guard with Crown,” and the “Goblin Top Hat Dance.” These can be unlocked through the shop or the Pass Royale.

The boosted card for this season is the Guards. This card will be leveled up to players’ King Level for the entire season. After the season ends, it will return to its previous level. The Arena for season 15 is the “Fisherman’s Float” from season one.

The balance changes coming to Clash Royale are:

Heal Spirit (Nerf): The healing radius has been decreased by 12.5 percent while the heal area has been reduced by 23 percent.

Zappies (Buff): Their first hit will now be 18 percent faster at just 0.9 seconds.

Bomber (Buff): The hit time and DPS has been increased by five percent.

Fire Spirits (Buff): The radius has been increased by 13 percent. The area has also been increased by 28 percent.

The balance changes will also be introduced with the new season on Sept. 7.