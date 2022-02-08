Clash Royale’s February season, Lava Hound, is here with lots of free rewards

Clash Royale’s newest season is here and it’s themed around the Lava Hound.

As usual, the new season has arrived with a Royale Pass featuring a Lava-themed Tower skin and emote. Players can purchase the pass for $4.99, which contains 35 tiers of rewards. To advance through the tiers, trophies must be earned by playing matches. The rewards for this season include:

Lava Tower Skin and the Dizzy Hound Emote

One Book of Books

One Magic Coin

Two Chest Keys

One Legendary Wild Card

Epic Wild Cards

Rare Wild Cards

Common Wild Cards

40,000 Gold

Four Trade Tokens

Bonus Bank Gold (up to 25,000 Gold)

Players can access the Bonus Gold after they have completed all 35 tiers of the Royale Pass. For every 10 crowns players earn after this, they will receive 250 gold, which can be claimed at the end of the season.

Image via Supercell

For players not looking to purchase the Royale Pass, Supercell is giving out a lot of free rewards, including a Legendary Wild Card as well. These are as follows:

One Rare Book of Cards

One Royal Wild Chest

10 Epic Wild Cards

20 Rare Wild Cards

50 Common Wild Cards

Two Chest Keys

33 Crown Chests

One Legendary Wild Card

At the beginning of the year, Supercell announced that it will now be introducing balance changes every two months instead of three. The balance changes for this season were already released a few days ago. The Archer Queen, Golden Knight, Royal Hogs, and Ram Rider were nerfed while the Giant, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Inferno Tower, Musketeer, and Hunter received buffs. The Balloon, Prince, and Dark Prince were reworked. The complete changes can be read here.