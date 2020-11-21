Clash Royale League World Finals 2020 will not have a live audience

Supercell has dropped plans for a live audience at the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 as multiple regions around the world face a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The World Finals will happen on Dec. 5 and 6.

Additionally, only the two Chinese teams will be competing in the venue at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in China. These are Nova Esports and W.EDGM. The remaining six overseas teams; PONOS, Fav Gaming, SK Gaming, Team Queso, Pain Gaming, and Tribe Gaming will compete online.

This announcement comes even after the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2020 was held earlier this month at the same venue with a live audience present. Fifteen teams from around the world participated in the event.

“We have been preparing for the opening of offline games, but the situation of the epidemic has changed at the end of the year,” Supercell said while announcing that the 2020 World Finals will not have a live audience. “Health and safety issues are above all else.”

The World Finals gifts suite, which was initially supposed to be for the fans who come to the Sports Center to watch the event, will now be sold online. It contains six items and will be sold for 398 Chinese Yuan (about $60) through Chinese ticketing platform, Maoyan.

A World Finals Gifts Suite will be selling 🛍️ on 🇨🇳ticket platform "猫眼", including all items in the Pic. pic.twitter.com/HLwzQuVLcz — China Royale Esports🇨🇳 | #CRLEAST (@CNRoyaleEsports) November 21, 2020

Fans from around the world will be able to tune into the CRL World Finals 2020 on Dec. 5 and 6 on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel. The exact format and prize pool of the event haven’t been announced yet.