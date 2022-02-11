Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup unveiled with $30,000 prize pool

With the first Golden Ticket event in the Clash of Clans World Championship 2022 only a month away, Supercell is organizing the World Warmup tournament to offer a place for teams to practice.

The Worlds Warmup features a prize pool of $30,000 and will have four open qualifiers. These will happen on Feb. 12, 13, 19, and 20, respectively. Teams can register with five or six Town Hall 14 players through the AppGrade platform. Each open qualifier will house up to 256 teams, with the top two from each advancing to the playoffs.

The playoffs will happen on Feb. 27, March 5, and March 6, featuring a double-elimination bracket. Supercell said the playoffs will be livestreamed and has asked fans to stay tuned for more information.

Supercell is working with Team Queso to conduct the Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup. It’s not surprising to see this since the developer has announced that it’s including community tournaments into the Clash of Clans World Championship 2022. These community tournaments include the Clash MSTRS, ESL, the Queso Cup, and one unannounced competition.

Through these four community tournaments, four Golden Tickets to the 2022 World Championship Finals will be given. Adding to the stakes, each of these tournaments will feature a prize pool of $50,000. The first community tournament will begin in March.

The remaining four Golden Tickets will be rewarded at the “Six Weeks of Clash Mayhem” event, which will happen in August. With Clash of Clans marking 10 years of release this August, a lot of celebrations will arrive in the game at that time.

The World Championship Finals will be held as a LAN event from Sept. 23 to 25. The eight Golden Ticket holders will fight it out for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.