Clash of Clans World Championship qualifiers postponed due to coronavirus

Three of the live qualifiers will now be held online.

The dates for the $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 qualifiers have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second season of the World Championship features six qualifiers throughout the year. The winner of each live qualifier will make it to the Clash of Clans World Finals 2020, where the world champion will be crowned.

To make it to the live qualifiers, teams will have to participate in monthly in-game clan war leagues or ESL Play Cups. Top teams from here will play in the closed qualifiers which will lead to the live qualifiers. The winner of each live qualifier will get to play in the World Finals 2020 later this year.

Here is the updated schedule of the championship:

Image via Supercell

The first three qualifiers will now be held online due to the pandemic. The remaining three are scheduled to be played offline at the ESL Arena in Katowice.

The Clash of Clans World Finals 2019 was held at the Barclaycard Arena in October with eight teams competing. Nova Esports won the tournament and bagged $250,000 while MCES were the runners-up.