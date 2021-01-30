Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 unveiled with $1 million prize pool

It will feature six seasons of competition leading to the 2021 World Finals.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 is here. Top clans in the mobile game will be competing throughout the year in monthly qualifiers to make it to the World Championship Finals at the end of the year. The championship has a prize pool of $1 million.

It will feature six-monthly seasons. Each of these seasons will be played as a separate competition with the winner securing a ticket to the World Championship Finals. After six seasons, a last chance qualifier will be played to decide the last two teams in the Finals.

Supercell hasn’t revealed the schedule for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 yet.

Season Breakdown

Each season will consist of a Clan War League, monthly pre-qualifier, and monthly qualifier.

Clan War League (CWL)

The CWL will happen in the first 11 days of each month. The clans who manage to reach Champion Leagues one to three can register for the Monthly Pre-Qualifier.

Monthly Pre-Qualifier

Top clans from the CWL will compete in groups of five for the pre-qualifier. It will be a two-day affair and will happen in-game. The top six teams from here will advance to the monthly qualifier.

Monthly Qualifier

The monthly qualifier is the last stage of every season. The top six teams will compete in a best-of-one double-elimination format to decide the champions. The monthly qualifier will be a two-day event and shall be livestreamed.

The winner of each monthly qualifier will receive the “golden ticket” to the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals. The second-placed team will get a silver ticket to the last chance qualifier.

Last Chance Qualifier

The last chance qualifier will happen after the six-monthly seasons. The six teams with silver tickets will be competing along with four wildcard teams to decide the last two teams in the 2021 World Finals.

World Finals 2021