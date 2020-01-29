Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 unveiled with $1 million prize pool

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 has just been unveiled by Supercell and ESL. The tournament will feature a prize pool of $1M.

The format of the tournament is similar to last year’s. Teams will have to participate in monthly in-game clan war leagues or ESL Play Cups to qualify for the monthly offline qualifiers. The winner of the qualifier will book a ticket to the Clash of Clans World Finals 2020.

The top four clans from the clan war leagues and the top four from the ESL Play Cups will be participating in the monthly offline qualifier at the ESL Arena Katowice.

Here is the complete schedule for the year:

Qualifier one

Feb. 1-10: Clan War League

Feb. 12-14: ESL Play Cups

March 27-29: Offline Qualifier One

Qualifier two

March 1-10: Clan War League

March 12-14: ESL Play Cups

April 24-26: Offline Qualifier Two

Qualifier three

April 1-10: Clan War League

April 12-14: ESL Play Cups

May 29-31: Offline Qualifier Three

Qualifier four

May 1-10: Clan War League

May 12-14: ESL Play Cups

June 26-28: Offline Qualifier Four

Qualifier five

June 1-10: Clan War League

June 12-14: ESL Play Cups

July 24-26: Offline Qualifier Five

Qualifier six

July 1-10: Clan War League

July 12-14: ESL Play Cups

August 24-26: Offline Qualifier Six

The winner of each qualifier will make it to the Clash of Clans World Finals 2020, the details of which still haven’t been revealed. Last year, in addition to the six teams from the offline qualifier, wildcard voting was held in-game to decide two more teams at the World Finals.