Clash of Clans upcoming update will bring an invisibility spell, new levels, and more

Supercell is bringing a new update to Clash of Clans later this month. It will feature a new spell, more levels, quality of life changes, and some balance changes as well.

The release date for this update hasn’t been revealed yet. Here is everything that will be coming with it.

New Spell: Invisibility

The new spell is the “Invisibility Spell” which unlocks when you upgrade your Spell Factory to level six at Town Hall 11. As the name suggests, this spell will turn everything on which it is cast invisible. This doesn’t just include ally troops but also enemy defenses. Troops cannot be attacked when they are damaged. Siege Machines and Walls aren’t affected by this spell, though.

Here are some stats about the spell:

Effect Type: Area Splash

Housing Space: 1

Brewing Time: 3 mins

Targets: Ground & Air

Game Changes

Wars

With this update, players will be able to select whether the Friendly War will allow one or two attacks per player.

Gameplay

Heroes will now be healed after the end of battles with any unused abilities. This will reduce their downtime.

Home Village Wall segments can be swapped with other segments like Buildings and Traps while editing your base.

Cannon Carts will retarget after being pushed back if their target isn’t within range anymore.

Units will have a more accurate line of sight calculation to help with pathing.

Lighting spell will have no effect on the Clan Castle.

Season Challenges

If players have no space, they can choose to get five gems instead of a resource award.

The requirements for some Builder Base tasks in Clan Games and Season Challenges have been reduced in order to bring them more in line with Home Village tasks. The Rewards Road of the Season Challenges now has some quick access buttons to allow easier navigation to the earliest unlocked but unclaimed reward.

Balance Changes

Scattershot

Hit speed: 3.036 to 3.228 seconds.

DPS: Reduced by 10

HP at level one: 3000 to 3600

HP at level two: 3500 to 4200

New Levels

Spell Factory Level 6

This will be available at Town Hall 11.

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Spell Capacity Hit Points Unlocks 4.8 million Elixir 7 Days 10 840 Invisibility Spell

X-Bow Level 8

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage Per Second Hit Points 17 million Gold 17 Days 185 4200

Giant Bomb Level 7

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage Area of Effect 7 million Gold 9 Days 375 4 Tiles

Air Bomb Level 8

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage Area of Effect 5 million 7 Days 260 3 Tiles

Royal Champion

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage Per Second Hit Points Regeneration Time Ability Level 21 275,000 DE 8 days 535 3940 38 mins 4 22 280,000 DE 8 days 540 3980 38 mins 4 23 285,000 DE 8 days 545 4020 38 mins 4 24 290,000 DE 8 days 550 4060 38 mins 4 25 295,000 DE 8 days 555 4100 40 mins 5

Seeking Shield Ability Level 5