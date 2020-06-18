Clash of Clans’ summer update is bringing new levels to defenses, heroes, and spells

Supercell is adding new levels to several defenses, troops, siege machines, spells, and heroes in Clash of Clans. This is a part of the upcoming summer update for the popular mobile game.
Improvements and balance changes for the summer update will be revealed tomorrow.
Here are the complete details of these new levels.
Defenses
Defense
Level
Upgrade cost
Upgrade time
DPS
HP
Canon
19
16M gold
16 days
146
2,000
Wizard Tower
13
17.2M gold
17 days
84
2,700
Traps and wall
One more additional Spring Trap will be available at Town Hall 13.
Players will be able to update 50 additional Wall segments to level 14.
Troops and Siege Machines
Troop
Level
Upgrade cost
Upgrade time
DPS
HP
Training time
Training cost
Archer
9 (Town Hall 12)
11.5M Elixir
12 days
31
56
6 seconds
700 elixir
Baby Dragon
7
15M Elixir
15 days and 12 hours
135
1,800
1 minutes and 30 seconds
11K Elixir
Golem
10
270K Dark Elixir
16 days
80/800
8,000
5 minutes
800 Dark Elixir
Lava Hound
6
270K Dark Elixir
16 days
20/350
8,000
5 minutes
750 Dark Elixir
Wall Wrecker
4
14M Elixir
16 days
400
6,500
20 minutes
100K gold
Battle Blimp
4
14M Elixir
16 days
330/1,400
4,500
20 minutes
100K Gold
Stone Slammer
4
14M Elixir
16 days
700/500
6,500
20 minutes
100K gold
Spells
Spell
Level
Upgrade cost
Upgrade time
Effect/Damage
Training Cost
Lightning
8 (Town Hall 11)
8M Elixir
11 days
480 damage
14K Elixir
Lightning
9 (Town Hall 12)
10M Elixir
13 days
560 damage
15K Elixir
Clone
6
14M Elixir
15 days
33 capacity
35.5K Elixir
The Lightning spell has also been reworked. It will now require just one housing space and will deal reliable damage in a small radius. It will also stun its targets for a short duration, causing them to reset their attacks.