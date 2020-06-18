Clash of Clans’ summer update is bringing new levels to defenses, heroes, and spells

The Lightning spell has been reworked as well.

Supercell is adding new levels to several defenses, troops, siege machines, spells, and heroes in Clash of Clans. This is a part of the upcoming summer update for the popular mobile game.

Improvements and balance changes for the summer update will be revealed tomorrow.

Here are the complete details of these new levels.

Defenses

Defense Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Canon 19 16M gold 16 days 146 2,000 Wizard Tower 13 17.2M gold 17 days 84 2,700

Traps and wall

One more additional Spring Trap will be available at Town Hall 13.

Players will be able to update 50 additional Wall segments to level 14.

Troops and Siege Machines

Troop Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Training time Training cost Archer 9 (Town Hall 12) 11.5M Elixir 12 days 31 56 6 seconds 700 elixir Baby Dragon 7 15M Elixir 15 days and 12 hours 135 1,800 1 minutes and 30 seconds 11K Elixir Golem 10 270K Dark Elixir 16 days 80/800 8,000 5 minutes 800 Dark Elixir Lava Hound 6 270K Dark Elixir 16 days 20/350 8,000 5 minutes 750 Dark Elixir Wall Wrecker 4 14M Elixir 16 days 400 6,500 20 minutes 100K gold Battle Blimp 4 14M Elixir 16 days 330/1,400 4,500 20 minutes 100K Gold Stone Slammer 4 14M Elixir 16 days 700/500 6,500 20 minutes 100K gold

Spells

Spell Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time Effect/Damage Training Cost Lightning 8 (Town Hall 11) 8M Elixir 11 days 480 damage 14K Elixir Lightning 9 (Town Hall 12) 10M Elixir 13 days 560 damage 15K Elixir Clone 6 14M Elixir 15 days 33 capacity 35.5K Elixir

The Lightning spell has also been reworked. It will now require just one housing space and will deal reliable damage in a small radius. It will also stun its targets for a short duration, causing them to reset their attacks.

Heroes

Barbarian Knight

Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Regeneration Time Ability Level 71 292K Dark Elixir 8 days 510 9,500 38 minutes 14 72 294K Dark Elixir 8 days 520 9,700 38 minutes 14 73 296K Dark Elixir 8 days 530 9,900 38 minutes 14 74 298K Dark Elixir 8 days 540 10,100 38 minutes 14 75 300K Dark Elixir 8 days 550 10,300 40 minutes 15

Level 15 ability

Damage Increase Health Recovery Speed Increase Summoned Units Duration 922 4,300 32 34 10 seconds

Archer Queen

Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Regeneration time Ability level 71 292K Dark Elixir 8 days 789 3,230 38 minutes 14 72 294K Dark Elixir 8 days 796 3,270 38 minutes 14 73 296K Dark Elixir 8 days 802 3,310 38 minutes 14 74 298K Dark Elixir 8 days 808 3,350 38 minutes 14 75 300K Dark Elixir 8 days 814 3,390 40 minutes 14

Level 15 ability