Clash of Clans June qualifier will add one more team to the World Championship at ESL One Germany

The June qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship will be held this weekend at Katowice, Poland. Seven top Clash of Clans teams will be competing in 5v5 matches throughout the weekend to get a spot at the world championships.

The four clans that qualified for the Clash of Clans World Championship June qualifier from ESL Play are Polish Power, Top of Japan, Queen Walkers, and INTZ Esports Club.

In addition to ESL Play, the top four clans from the in-game ladder have also booked a slot at Katowice for the qualifiers: Nosbellumsumus, AD Air Force, NOVA, and # Kings #.

Due to some unforeseen issue with travel documents, however, the Vietnamese team, AD Air Force, will not be able to make it Katowice for the live qualifiers. Supercell released a statement regarding the same and said that while it tried to offer as much assistance as possible, it was not able to avoid these obstacles. It also said that the suddenness of the situation left them without any time to invite the next ranking clan to the qualifiers, meaning the June qualifier will only be played with seven teams instead of eight.

ESL Clash of Clans on Twitter The #ClashWorlds⚔️🛡️ June Qualifier’s group draw is done! Watch to find out which clans are facing each other this weekend! Also, in case you wonder why we have a blank and only 7 clans competing this month, have a quick look at @ClashofClans forum post: https://t.co/XBsz85TFfz https://t.co/DSmuABdeEx

As the first season of the Clash of Clans World Championship, the event has a prize pool of $1M. The world championship will feature six months of online play followed by live qualifiers in Katowice to decide the six spots available for the finals at ESL One Germany in October. Two more community favorite clans will also be invited to ESL One Germany.

So far, three teams have secured their place in Germany: Tribe Gaming, Team Queso, and Vatang. The June qualifiers this weekend will add one more team to this list.