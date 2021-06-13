Clash of Clans June 2021 update to bring new super troop

Get ready to zoom across the enemy base and demolish it with the Rocket Balloon.

Clash of Clans’ June update is launching soon with a lot of new features. One of the most exciting of these is a new super troop, called Rocket Balloon.

As the name suggests, it’s a quick-moving hot air balloon that is fitted with rocket boosters. The Rocket Balloon rams against structures to damage them and also does splash damage in a radius around it on being destroyed. It costs 25,000 dark elixirs to get the boost. The balloon’s favorite targets are defenses.

Rocket Balloon stats

Here are some of the stats for the Rocket Balloon.

Level DPS Damage when destroyed HP Training Cost Training Time Eight 236 400 840 8800 Elixir 48 seconds Nine 256 500 940 9600 Elixir 48 seconds 10 276 600 1040 10400 Elixir 48 seconds

More Town Hall 14 Levels

Supercell also recently revealed the upcoming June update will add new Building and Troop levels for Town Hall 14. These are as follows:

New Building Levels

Building Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Archer Tower 20 17.5 million gold 17 days 140 1700 Wizard Tower 14 18.2 million gold 18 days 90 2900 Air Defense 12 18 million gold 18 days 480 1600 Barracks 15 Six million Elixir 11 days NA 1150

New Trap Levels

Trap Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS Radius Giant Bomb Eight Nine million gold 11 days 400 Four tiles Air Bomb Nine Seven million gold Nine days 290 Three tiles

More Wall Segments

After the June update drops into Clash of Clans, players who are at Town Hall 14 will be able to upgrade 50 more wall segments to level 15.

New Troop Levels

Troop Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Training cost Training time Dragon Nine 18.5 million Elixir 18 days 350 4500 26,000 Elixir Three minutes Balloon 10 18 million Elixir 18 days 276/352 1040 6,500 Elixir 30 seconds Electro Dragon Five 19 million Elixir 18 days 360/630 4800 44,000 Elixir Six minutes

The second DPS for the Balloon and Electro Dragon indicate the damage when they are destroyed.

Supercell will be revealing more details about the June update in the coming days.