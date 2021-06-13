Clash of Clans June 2021 update to bring new super troop

Clash of Clans’ June update is launching soon with a lot of new features. One of the most exciting of these is a new super troop, called Rocket Balloon.
As the name suggests, it’s a quick-moving hot air balloon that is fitted with rocket boosters. The Rocket Balloon rams against structures to damage them and also does splash damage in a radius around it on being destroyed. It costs 25,000 dark elixirs to get the boost. The balloon’s favorite targets are defenses.
Rocket Balloon stats
Here are some of the stats for the Rocket Balloon.
|Level
|DPS
|Damage when destroyed
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|Eight
|236
|400
|840
|8800 Elixir
|48 seconds
|Nine
|256
|500
|940
|9600 Elixir
|48 seconds
|10
|276
|600
|1040
|10400 Elixir
|48 seconds
More Town Hall 14 Levels
Supercell also recently revealed the upcoming June update will add new Building and Troop levels for Town Hall 14. These are as follows:
New Building Levels
|Building
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|HP
|Archer Tower
|20
|17.5 million gold
|17 days
|140
|1700
|Wizard Tower
|14
|18.2 million gold
|18 days
|90
|2900
|Air Defense
|12
|18 million gold
|18 days
|480
|1600
|Barracks
|15
|Six million Elixir
|11 days
|NA
|1150
New Trap Levels
|Trap
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|Radius
|Giant Bomb
|Eight
|Nine million gold
|11 days
|400
|Four tiles
|Air Bomb
|Nine
|Seven million gold
|Nine days
|290
|Three tiles
More Wall Segments
After the June update drops into Clash of Clans, players who are at Town Hall 14 will be able to upgrade 50 more wall segments to level 15.
New Troop Levels
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|HP
|Training cost
|Training time
|Dragon
|Nine
|18.5 million Elixir
|18 days
|350
|4500
|26,000 Elixir
|Three minutes
|Balloon
|10
|18 million Elixir
|18 days
|276/352
|1040
|6,500 Elixir
|30 seconds
|Electro Dragon
|Five
|19 million Elixir
|18 days
|360/630
|4800
|44,000 Elixir
|Six minutes
- The second DPS for the Balloon and Electro Dragon indicate the damage when they are destroyed.
Supercell will be revealing more details about the June update in the coming days.