Clash of Clans June 2021 Update patch notes

Summer’s arrival means a June update to Clash of Clans.
Players can download the update through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. If you can’t see the update option, try clearing your app store’s cache and try again. This can be done in the settings.
The update introduced new Town Hall 14 levels, a troop, super troop, quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for the Clash of Clans June 2021 update.
More Town Hall 14 Levels
New building and troop levels have arrived for Town Hall 14.
New Building Levels
|Building
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|HP
|Archer Tower
|20
|17.5 million gold
|17 days
|140
|1700
|Wizard Tower
|14
|18.2 million gold
|18 days
|90
|2900
|Air Defense
|12
|18 million gold
|18 days
|480
|1600
|Barracks
|15
|6 million Elixir
|11 days
|–
|1150
New Trap Levels
|Trap
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|Radius
|Giant Bomb
|Eight
|9 million gold
|11 days
|400
|Four tiles
|Air Bomb
|Nine
|7 million gold
|Nine days
|290
|Three tiles
Wall Segments
From now, Town Hall 14 players will be able to upgrade 50 more wall segments to level 15.
New Troop Levels
|Troop
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|HP
|Training cost
|Training time
|Dragon
|Nine
|18.5 million Elixir
|18 days
|350
|4500
|26,000 Elixir
|Three minutes
|Balloon
|10
|18 million Elixir
|18 days
|276/352
|1040
|6,500 Elixir
|30 seconds
|Electro Dragon
|Five
|19 million Elixir
|18 days
|360/630
|4800
|44,000 Elixir
|Six minutes
- The second DPS for the Balloon and Electro Dragon indicate the damage they do on being destroyed.
New Super Troop: Rocket Balloon
The latest super troop in Clash of Clans is a hot air balloon fitted with rocket boosters. The Rocket Balloon causes damage on striking a building and does additional splash damage when destroyed. The balloon moves really fast due to the rocket boosters.
- Boost Cost: 25,000 Dark Elixir
- Favorite Target: Defenses
- Damage Type: Area Splash
- Targets: Ground
- Housing Space: 8
- Movement Speed: 12
|Level
|DPS
|Damage when destroyed
|HP
|Training Cost
|Training Time
|Eight
|236
|400
|840
|8,800 Elixir
|48 seconds
|Nine
|256
|500
|940
|9,600 Elixir
|48 seconds
|10
|276
|600
|1040
|10,400 Elixir
|48 seconds
New Troop: Dragon Rider
Get ready to rule the skies with the skeleton’s latest invention: a mechanical dragon. The Dragon Rider flies over the base and fires cannonballs.
- Favorite Target: Defenses
- Damage Type: Single Target
- Targets: Ground & Air
- Housing Space: 25
- Movement Speed: 20
|Level
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|DPS
|Damage when destroyed
|HP
|Training cost
|Training time
|1
|NA
|NA
|340
|700
|4,100
|22,000 Elixir
|16 minutes and 40 seconds
|2
|16 million Elixir
|15 days
|370
|800
|4,500
|25,000 Elixir
|16 minutes and 40 seconds
|3
|17.5 million Elixir
|17 days
|400
|900
|4,900
|28,000 Elixir
|16 minutes and 40 seconds
The Dragon Rider is available at Town Hall 13 when the Barracks are upgraded to level 15.
Barracks Level 15
|Upgrade cost
|Upgrade time
|HP
|6 million Elixir
|11 days
|1,150
Quality of life improvements
Army Composition Sharing
- Players will now be able to share their saved armies as well as any previously used armies to the clan chat. It can also be shared as a link outside the game.
- Now, army links will never expire.
- Players can now copy armies between the quick train slots to make slight modifications instead of having to recreate them.
Village Rotation
- Players will be able to rotate their villages 90 degrees while in edit mode.
- Rotating the village will trigger the layout countdown timer.
Customizable Deployment Bar Sizes
- A new option called Deployment Bar Size has been added under more settings. As the name suggests, it allows you to change the size of the Deployment Bar.
- The Use Extended Deployment Bar option previously available to tablet players has been combined into this option and has been renamed, Use Two Rows for added clarity.
Balance Changes and Bug Fixes
Battle
- Fixed an issue where defensive Builders would get stuck on Hidden Teslas.
- Defending Builders will now properly retreat to their ruined Hut when it’s destroyed instead of just vanishing.
- Make the defending Builders stick to their target until it’s fully repaired. This also fixes the problem of getting no repair done inside a high-level Poison spell.
- Royal Champion’s Seeking Shield ability will no longer target defensive Builders.
- Force retarget for jumping and flying Pets if their assigned Hero is knocked out and the Pet is attacking a wall.
- Force retarget for Mighty Yak if it’s helping the Hero to destroy a wall and the Hero is knocked out or targets something else.
- Healers will no longer target Unicorn.
Gameplay
- New Season Challenges and Clan Games Tasks:
- Sasquatch Watch – Win Multiplayer Battles using Yeti
- Heads Will Roll – Win Multiplayer Battles using Headhunter
- Champion Level Hunter – Knock out X levels of Royal Champion
- Scatter Blaster – Destroy X Scattershots in Multiplayer Battles
- Unhappy Camper – Destroy X Army Camps in Multiplayer Battles
- Builder Basher – Destroy X Builder’s Huts in Multiplayer Battles
- Village Villain – Destroy X Town Halls in Multiplayer Battles
- Cost of Level 5 Elixir Collector reduced from 3,500 to 3,000 to match Gold Mine’s level 5 cost (they are now the same cost at every level).
- Let players with Town Hall 3 and 4 use the Quick Army screen.
- Multiplayer Clan Games tasks will now only work in multiplayer battles once again.
User Interface
- Add horizontal scroll indicators to the Laboratory screen.
- An army’s training time is now shown on the Quick Army screen.
- The housing and spell space indicators were removed to make space for this. However, a notification badge on the edit button will let you know when an army is incomplete.
- The Friendly Army is now shown and edited on the Quick Army screen. It is no longer edited from More Settings.
- When editing a Quick Army you can now include any Super Troops where you have the required level on the original troop and not only Super Troops that have you currently active.
- Hide locked buildings from player profile village thumbnails.
- Show indicator in Friendly War screen layout button if the Friendly War layout is missing buildings.
- Always show Friendly War layout when opening the FW layout selection menu instead of showing active war base or active home layout in case FW layout is empty.
- Show war scenery in previously used Friendly War layout thumbnail.
- Show war scenery in previously used Friendly Challenge war layout thumbnail.
- No longer show wrong previous layout when creating Friendly Challenge if the previous layout was war layout and it would have overlapping obstacles. The client incorrectly assumed that obstacles would invalidate a war layout.
- Season Pass tasks that only require 1 Troop in Battles now read as “Use Archers to Win X Multiplayer Battles.”
Art
- Fix visual glitch in level five Eagle Artillery when it’s shooting.
- Use correct graphics for level three Builder’s Hut in the 12 o’clock position.
- Show skin features in shop and Season Challenges previews.
Additional Bug Fixes
- Power Potion description text fixed to no longer mention boosting spells twice.
- Do not reduce the battle timer of challenge levels to three minutes if you start the battle by deploying multiple troops at once.
- Fix bug from Remove All tool in the layout editor.
- Fix the bug which would sometimes put stashed decorations back to the map when saving the active layout in the layout editor.
- Allow swapping of buildings without layout cooldown also when editing active layout in the layout editor.
- Always save the layout when clicking save for non-active layouts. Earlier the layout editor would not save the layout if it has invalid placements for buildings. Now wrongly placed buildings are automatically moved to stash when saving.
- If an obstacle is blocking a decoration in one of the 3 home layouts, show the obstacle icon properly when selecting layouts. Earlier usage of the layout would just fail without an explanation.
- Allow editing of Friendly Army while visiting the Builder Base.
- Do not show the range indicator when placing a new Builder’s Hut. It’s not weaponized.
- Clean up Builder Base troops properly after each attack. Prevents extra troops in rare cases where the game server disconnects during an attack.
- Show boosted level badge for Pets in battle end screen when Hero Potion is active.
- Show remaining builder boost time also for Builder’s Huts which are under the upgrade.
- Show remaining Star Bonus boost time in Town Hall (from the previous Town Hall upgrade) even if it’s under upgrade.
- Show boost effect for Builder’s Huts and Town Hall when they are under upgrade if the boost is active anyway.
- Make Inferno Towers visually target Unicorn instead of targeting the air above the Unicorn.
- Fixes and improvements to move all tool in the layout editor.
- Refresh all wall connections after moving the village.
- No longer cancel wall rotations which are done just before moving the village.
- Allow usage of the tool even if Builder Base wall segment is selected.
- Deselect any selected wall pieces when moving the village.
- In case the movement button is disabled because one of the objects is too close to the edges, highlight the object which is preventing the movement when the button is pressed.
- Fixed Heroes occasionally doing 360 turns during attacks.
- Fix the new content badge continuing to show on the Esports tab in some cases where the content has been read.
- Clan description max length is 250 characters both when creating a clan and editing the description later (used to be 128 on creation and 250 when editing).
- Increase Drop Ship death damage on levels 10-11 and levels 14-15 to fix inconsistency between special ability info and the actual death damage.