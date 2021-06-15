Clash of Clans June 2021 Update patch notes

The Rocket Balloon and Dragon Rider are here.

Summer’s arrival means a June update to Clash of Clans.

Players can download the update through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. If you can’t see the update option, try clearing your app store’s cache and try again. This can be done in the settings.

The update introduced new Town Hall 14 levels, a troop, super troop, quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for the Clash of Clans June 2021 update.

The Summer Update is live! 🤩



Power up your army with the all new Dragon Rider and Rocket Balloon! Explore new Town Hall 14 content, exclusive offers, events and much more! pic.twitter.com/XR9Bdh8a5t — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) June 15, 2021

More Town Hall 14 Levels

New building and troop levels have arrived for Town Hall 14.

New Building Levels

Building Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Archer Tower 20 17.5 million gold 17 days 140 1700 Wizard Tower 14 18.2 million gold 18 days 90 2900 Air Defense 12 18 million gold 18 days 480 1600 Barracks 15 6 million Elixir 11 days – 1150

New Trap Levels

Trap Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS Radius Giant Bomb Eight 9 million gold 11 days 400 Four tiles Air Bomb Nine 7 million gold Nine days 290 Three tiles

Wall Segments

From now, Town Hall 14 players will be able to upgrade 50 more wall segments to level 15.

New Troop Levels

Troop Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS HP Training cost Training time Dragon Nine 18.5 million Elixir 18 days 350 4500 26,000 Elixir Three minutes Balloon 10 18 million Elixir 18 days 276/352 1040 6,500 Elixir 30 seconds Electro Dragon Five 19 million Elixir 18 days 360/630 4800 44,000 Elixir Six minutes

The second DPS for the Balloon and Electro Dragon indicate the damage they do on being destroyed.

New Super Troop: Rocket Balloon

The latest super troop in Clash of Clans is a hot air balloon fitted with rocket boosters. The Rocket Balloon causes damage on striking a building and does additional splash damage when destroyed. The balloon moves really fast due to the rocket boosters.

Boost Cost: 25,000 Dark Elixir

Favorite Target: Defenses

Damage Type: Area Splash

Targets: Ground

Housing Space: 8

Movement Speed: 12

Level DPS Damage when destroyed HP Training Cost Training Time Eight 236 400 840 8,800 Elixir 48 seconds Nine 256 500 940 9,600 Elixir 48 seconds 10 276 600 1040 10,400 Elixir 48 seconds

New Troop: Dragon Rider

Get ready to rule the skies with the skeleton’s latest invention: a mechanical dragon. The Dragon Rider flies over the base and fires cannonballs.

Favorite Target: Defenses

Damage Type: Single Target

Targets: Ground & Air

Housing Space: 25

Movement Speed: 20

Level Upgrade cost Upgrade time DPS Damage when destroyed HP Training cost Training time 1 NA NA 340 700 4,100 22,000 Elixir 16 minutes and 40 seconds 2 16 million Elixir 15 days 370 800 4,500 25,000 Elixir 16 minutes and 40 seconds 3 17.5 million Elixir 17 days 400 900 4,900 28,000 Elixir 16 minutes and 40 seconds

The Dragon Rider is available at Town Hall 13 when the Barracks are upgraded to level 15.

Barracks Level 15

Upgrade cost Upgrade time HP 6 million Elixir 11 days 1,150

Quality of life improvements

Army Composition Sharing

Players will now be able to share their saved armies as well as any previously used armies to the clan chat. It can also be shared as a link outside the game.

Now, army links will never expire.

Players can now copy armies between the quick train slots to make slight modifications instead of having to recreate them.

Village Rotation

Players will be able to rotate their villages 90 degrees while in edit mode.

Rotating the village will trigger the layout countdown timer.

Customizable Deployment Bar Sizes

A new option called Deployment Bar Size has been added under more settings. As the name suggests, it allows you to change the size of the Deployment Bar.

The Use Extended Deployment Bar option previously available to tablet players has been combined into this option and has been renamed, Use Two Rows for added clarity.

Balance Changes and Bug Fixes

Battle

Fixed an issue where defensive Builders would get stuck on Hidden Teslas.

Defending Builders will now properly retreat to their ruined Hut when it’s destroyed instead of just vanishing.

Make the defending Builders stick to their target until it’s fully repaired. This also fixes the problem of getting no repair done inside a high-level Poison spell.

Royal Champion’s Seeking Shield ability will no longer target defensive Builders.

Force retarget for jumping and flying Pets if their assigned Hero is knocked out and the Pet is attacking a wall.

Force retarget for Mighty Yak if it’s helping the Hero to destroy a wall and the Hero is knocked out or targets something else.

Healers will no longer target Unicorn.

Gameplay

New Season Challenges and Clan Games Tasks: Sasquatch Watch – Win Multiplayer Battles using Yeti Heads Will Roll – Win Multiplayer Battles using Headhunter Champion Level Hunter – Knock out X levels of Royal Champion Scatter Blaster – Destroy X Scattershots in Multiplayer Battles Unhappy Camper – Destroy X Army Camps in Multiplayer Battles Builder Basher – Destroy X Builder’s Huts in Multiplayer Battles Village Villain – Destroy X Town Halls in Multiplayer Battles

Cost of Level 5 Elixir Collector reduced from 3,500 to 3,000 to match Gold Mine’s level 5 cost (they are now the same cost at every level).

Let players with Town Hall 3 and 4 use the Quick Army screen.

Multiplayer Clan Games tasks will now only work in multiplayer battles once again.

User Interface

Add horizontal scroll indicators to the Laboratory screen.

An army’s training time is now shown on the Quick Army screen. The housing and spell space indicators were removed to make space for this. However, a notification badge on the edit button will let you know when an army is incomplete.

The Friendly Army is now shown and edited on the Quick Army screen. It is no longer edited from More Settings.

When editing a Quick Army you can now include any Super Troops where you have the required level on the original troop and not only Super Troops that have you currently active.

Hide locked buildings from player profile village thumbnails.

Show indicator in Friendly War screen layout button if the Friendly War layout is missing buildings.

Always show Friendly War layout when opening the FW layout selection menu instead of showing active war base or active home layout in case FW layout is empty.

Show war scenery in previously used Friendly War layout thumbnail.

Show war scenery in previously used Friendly Challenge war layout thumbnail.

No longer show wrong previous layout when creating Friendly Challenge if the previous layout was war layout and it would have overlapping obstacles. The client incorrectly assumed that obstacles would invalidate a war layout.

Season Pass tasks that only require 1 Troop in Battles now read as “Use Archers to Win X Multiplayer Battles.”

Art

Fix visual glitch in level five Eagle Artillery when it’s shooting.

Use correct graphics for level three Builder’s Hut in the 12 o’clock position.

Show skin features in shop and Season Challenges previews.

Additional Bug Fixes