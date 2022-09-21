BTS hits the ground running in new Cookie Run: Kingdom collab

Devsisters’ magnum opus and award-winning mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom will be collaborating with the global K-pop sensation of the decade, BTS, in October. This collaboration will integrate each member of BTS into Cookie Run: Kingdom as playable Cookies during the event.

This was announced earlier today when Devsisters dropped the news of “Braver Together,” which is the name of the upcoming collaborative event between Cookie Run: Kingdom and BTS. The event will officially begin in-game on Oct. 13.

The event is inspired by “Bravery,” one of the core beliefs of the Cookie Run franchise and BTS’ values of accomplishing great things by bringing people together. There are a few features that will be added during this event.

Specially crafted BTS-themed in-game Cookies. Each Cookie will be unique to every member of BTS and will have its own lore.

New maps with a BTS theme to each of them.

An in-game concert will be performed by the BTS Cookies.

When asked about this event, Devsisters posted on its blog regarding the collaboration. “During the event, each member of BTS will be transformed into their own unique Cookie, and players will be transported to specially crafted BTS-themed maps with all new game lore explicitly created for this update,” the developer said. “The event will culminate in an in-game concert by BTS for the Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.”

This collaboration event was specifically made to bring together fans of both BTS and Cookie Run: Kingdom through similar shared values. Fans will be thrilled to know that the event is also carefully curated to cater to the themes of both collaborators to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for both fan communities.

With the game’s creators hailing from Seoul, South Korea as well, it was only a matter of time before the pop sensation joined in on the action. This is because Devsisters have been open to collaborations since its inception, with it already partnering up with other franchises such as Disney and Sonic the Hedgehog in previous events.

Image via BTS

Preceding the event, teaser content of all seven BTS members will be released from Sept. 23 to 30. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be introduced to the game through different media that include seven photo cards and 14 videos.

More information about the event will be released in the coming days on Cookie Run: Kingdom’s official social media accounts. Their Twitter and YouTube accounts will have everything you need to know.